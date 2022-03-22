This Swift Conqueror Touring Caravan Has a Jet-Inspired Luxe Interior

For 2022, Swift’s Conqueror touring caravan is getting some brand-new features, offering travelers a comfortable camping solution. This vehicle is designed to pack all the necessary amenities into a compact living space that boasts a jet-inspired design.
The Conqueror caravan has four different layouts that you can choose from. We’re going to focus on the smallest one, the 480. Swift has recently released a clip presenting this particular layout, which has everything a traveler needs when exploring the outdoors.
The vehicle measures 6.59 meters (21.6 ft) in length, and it’s 2.28 meters (7.4 ft) wide. That doesn’t sound like much, but it can actually fit inside two sofas that can be converted into a large bed, a fully-equipped kitchen and a bathroom.
As you step inside, you’ll see the kitchen, which comes complete with a sink, an oven, and a three-burner stove with a glass cover. It also has a refrigerator, a microwave, a foldaway worktop extension, and several drawers and cupboards for storage.
Next to it is the bathroom, which features a brand new design. There’s a stylish shower cubicle with a sliding door, a sink, a flush toilet, and additional storage space. This area also has enhanced lighting.
The living room is inspired by the interior design of modern business jets since it features cream high-gloss lockers and dimmable LED lighting that can be adjusted to create the desired ambiance. During the day, a panoramic front sunroof lets natural light bathe the inside.
At the front, there are two sofas that can be turned into a bed large enough for two adults. Travelers will also benefit from a big dresser, a pull-out hidden drawer, and plenty of storage room. Other features included are the 100W roof-mounted solar panel and an onboard freshwater. The caravan has a heating and water heating system, air-conditioning, and LED awning light as well.
For what it has to offer, the model starts at £31,495, which is around $41,450. Take a look at the clip down below to see what the Conqueror 480 is all about.
