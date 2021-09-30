Rusty, Family-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS Is All About What’s Under the Hood

Rally Sport was the second most popular Camaro for the model year 1968, as Chevrolet manufactured close to 41,000 units sporting the RS badges versus more than 159,000 cars in the base configuration.
Needless to say, the SS was much rarer, though its popularity was also on the rise, with the production numbers for this model year pointing to close to 28,000 such Camaros.
And as it happened every year since the debut of the Camaro, the Z28 was obviously the version only a few people ended up getting their hands on, as the GM brand built nearly 7,200 units for a total Camaro production of over 235,000 cars in 1968.
The example we have here is one of the RS-badged Camaros that got to see the daylight that year, though as you can see in the photos here, the vehicle has been having quite a hard time lately. The car isn’t necessarily a rust bucket, but it’s not far from becoming one either, as the rust has clearly taken its toll on the body.
eBay seller joono95 themselves admits the Camaro will require plenty of bodywork, possibly as the car spent a long time under the clear sky. No such specifics have been provided, yet the owner says the Camaro has been part of the same family since new.
While we’re not being told how original and complete this car still is today, there’s one thing we know it’s no longer the factory-installed version: the engine. Instead of the 327 (5.3-liter) 2-barrel the Camaro was originally fitted with, the car now sports a 350 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel paired with a 4-speed automatic and no longer running.
As for how much it costs, this is something that only the Internet can decide. The no-reserve auction on eBay is currently under way, with the top bid already exceeding $5,000. The auction is set to come to an end in less than 2 days.
And as it happened every year since the debut of the Camaro, the Z28 was obviously the version only a few people ended up getting their hands on, as the GM brand built nearly 7,200 units for a total Camaro production of over 235,000 cars in 1968.
The example we have here is one of the RS-badged Camaros that got to see the daylight that year, though as you can see in the photos here, the vehicle has been having quite a hard time lately. The car isn’t necessarily a rust bucket, but it’s not far from becoming one either, as the rust has clearly taken its toll on the body.
eBay seller joono95 themselves admits the Camaro will require plenty of bodywork, possibly as the car spent a long time under the clear sky. No such specifics have been provided, yet the owner says the Camaro has been part of the same family since new.
While we’re not being told how original and complete this car still is today, there’s one thing we know it’s no longer the factory-installed version: the engine. Instead of the 327 (5.3-liter) 2-barrel the Camaro was originally fitted with, the car now sports a 350 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel paired with a 4-speed automatic and no longer running.
As for how much it costs, this is something that only the Internet can decide. The no-reserve auction on eBay is currently under way, with the top bid already exceeding $5,000. The auction is set to come to an end in less than 2 days.