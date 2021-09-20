1970 Chevy Camaro With “Medusa” Exhaust Blank-Stares Into the Murdered-Out Abyss

Unlike the Chevy Corvette’s subsequent iterations, the generations that followed immediately after the original Camaro don’t easily get the same amount of love and attention. Now, that doesn’t mean they have been forgotten.
It’s only that sometimes they dwell in the somewhat darker universe of “villain-like” modifications. Case in point, the latest CGI effort stemming from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media. He is referencing the Medusa name from the Greek mythology for his latest virtual monster, and it’s not for nothing.
This second-generation 1970 Chevy Camaro doesn’t come with living venomous snakes in place of hair - hopefully, that’s not going to give any pixel master some crazy ideas. But it does have a quirky exhaust manifold setup for the stock chassis and engine combo. Sure, it doesn’t look like factory-spec at all, since the CGI expert dropped the hood, “substantially” lowered the ride height, and also came with bespoke over-fenders.
Additionally, the villainous design is also made complete with the full murdered-out styling. The artist initially considered a mint green gloss paintjob, but that probably would have been a mistake. After all, the ‘70 Camaro looks ready for just about any Hollywood blockbuster appearance, all dressed up in glossy black, with a “blank stare” caused by the lack of headlights, as well as the carbon fiber details.
Basically, this was entirely an exercise for the pixel master to hone the skills as far as the “curved tubes for the exhaust” are concerned, so we know it’s forever destined to remain just wishful thinking. So, don’t need to wonder why this “Medusa” Camaro doesn’t have any info regarding what powers the beast.
Sure, the white roll cage fitted inside, the fact that both headlight housings serve as ventilation ducts now, or the chunky yellow-letter Goodyear tires do serve as purposeful hints towards a life spent on the racing circuit. But it would still have been fun to have a horsepower explanation for the entire exhaust manifold shenanigans, or at least a quick peek inside the cockpit...
