One-Owner 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Ticks All the Boxes for a Full Restoration Candidate

The only shortcoming, and we’d say it’s a major one, is the price. Despite being listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever sends the highest bid can take the car home, the starting bid is way too ambitious given the current condition of the Camaro. The seller expects to get at least $15,000 for this SS. The RS obviously was less common, with the production numbers indicating that close to 41,000 cars ended up getting this sporty upgrade. And speaking of a sportier attitude, the SS was even rarer, as it accounted for less than 28,000 units out of the total 235,000 Camaros built for MY 1968.The icing on the cake was the Z28, which this time was actually included in Chevrolet’s marketing materials after previously being sold to just a handful of customers who only heard about this special model from dealerships exclusively.So what we have here is a ’68 Camaro SS that’s still as original as it gets, at least according to its owner. eBay seller ahut5006 claims the car is powered by the original 350 V8 engine that was installed under the hood by Chevrolet itself back in 1968, though we’re not being told if the matching numbers powertrain is still working on not.On the other hand, you really shouldn’t be very surprised if it doesn’t. The Camaro clearly doesn’t come in its best shape, and a restoration is exactly what it needs.But the good news is that it checks all the boxes whenever it comes to a solid restoration candidate. So in addition to original everything and the matching numbers V8, the one-owner Camaro also comes with the full documentation since new, including the build sheet and the owner’s manual.The odometer indicates a little over 90,000 miles (145,000 km), and of course, they’re all original.The only shortcoming, and we’d say it’s a major one, is the price. Despite being listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever sends the highest bid can take the car home, the starting bid is way too ambitious given the current condition of the Camaro. The seller expects to get at least $15,000 for this SS.

