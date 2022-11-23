O’Natalina Is How You Turn a Decades-Old Yacht Into a Sumptuous Floating Mansion

If cats have nine lives, yachts seem to have twice as many. It’s stunning to see how a vessel can reinvent itself decade after decade. Tankers or patrol ships become luxury yachts, classic yachts become modern charter vessels, and so on. The gorgeous O’Natalina has lived a long life so far, but seems to be just at the beginning of a glorious future.
Whether you admire it from a distance, or step onboard, there’s nothing that gives away O’Natalina’s age. It looks and feels like an ultra-modern, glamorous superyacht, and its steep weekly rate confirms it – around $180,000 during high season. Yet this stunning vessel was built way back, in 1985.
It doesn’t come from one of the main yacht builders in Europe. The Picchiotti shipyard is lesser known than other Italian players in the industry. But the 184-foot (56 meters) yacht got a second life a few years ago, in 2017, when the Greek Golden Yachts shipyard completed an extensive refit of this classic beauty. This is how it got the O’Natalina name, a trademark of the Greek brand (also known for the O’Pari, O’Mega, and O’Asis).
O’Natalina now boasts a highly glamorous styling that highlights its expansive interiors and outdoor areas. The upper deck salon is ultra-sophisticated, dazzling guests with panoramic views, a modern bar, and a dance floor. Speaking of parties, the sun deck also becomes a huge party scene at night, easily turning into a relaxation oasis when the sun rises.
Large enough to welcome up to 12 guests, O’Natalina flaunts an elegant master suite and six staterooms, all equipped with modern entertainment systems.
The yacht’s extensive refit included repainting both the hull and superstructure, which is always a difficult and complex process for a vessel this size. Not just luxurious but also quite efficient, O’Natalina burns 350 liters/hour of fuel when cruising at 15,5 knots (17.8 mph/29 kph).
Those who want to experience a vacation onboard this glamorous 37-year-old yacht are in luck because O’Natalina is available for charter through Atlanta Golden Yachts.
