Polish Billionaire’s Dazzling Toy Is One of the Most Expensive Charter Yachts This Winter

You’d need at least $1 million if you wanted to spend an entire week onboard this spectacular, New York-inspired masterpiece. Although more than a decade old, this Lurssen superyacht is still one of the most exquisite superyachts out there, boasting an incredible style and the most opulent amenities – truly fit for a billionaire owner.
Winter is typically considered the “low” season on the luxury yacht charter market. But that doesn’t stop the Phoenix 2 superyacht from asking $1 million per week, for its upcoming winter trips in the Caribbean. This ultra-glamorous, 295-foot (90 meters) floating masterpiece can be booked for charter trips through Edmiston, as soon as this December, Yachting Magazine reports.
If you’re wondering why the weekly rates for this yacht start at a whopping $1 million, here are some interesting facts about it. It’s one of the iconic designs of Andrew Winch, who turned anything he touched into a masterpiece. New York at its peak time in history was the inspiration behind this vessel’s flamboyant Art Deco style. This translates to sophisticated décor elements throughout, including custom-made murals, crystal chandeliers, and expensive marble.
The Phoenix 2 is ultra-luxurious when it comes to amenities as well, not just in terms of looks. It has not just one, but two cinemas (one of which is inspired by Radio City, and comes with its own popcorn maker), and it’s fitted with both a huge, oval swimming pool (23 feet/7 meters) and a separate jacuzzi on the sun deck.
Of course, the master suite is even more lavish than the rest of the staterooms, including access to an office, an observation lounge, and its own outdoors jacuzzi.
This exquisite work of art was allegedly owned by one of the richest men in Europe, the Polish billionaire Jan Kulczyk. After he passed away, the $123 million superyacht stayed in the family. Now, it can be enjoyed by others as well, as long as they’re willing to part with such a fabulous amount for one week.
