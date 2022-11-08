First Sanlorenzo 57Steel Yacht Hits the Water, Flaunts a Beach Club and a Glass Pool

Working on expanding its superyacht division, Italian ship builder Sanlorenzo just launched the first unit in its 57Steel line, with three more such vessels to follow.
In business for more than 60 years, Sanlorenzo built a solid reputation as a custom motor yacht builder that crafts its watercraft so that it meets the exact style and needs of the customer. The Italian ship manufacturer follows a rigorous, 5-stage process for each of its builds, and the results are always stunning. The latest vessel to join the Sanlorenzo fleet fully proves the above statements.
Dubbed simply the 57Steel, this line of vessels is a supersized version of the 52Steel, keeping most of its key features such as the float-in garage and beach club with the glass pool above. The recently launched 57Steel is the first of four units, with the other three already being sold. It is the shipbuilder’s first yacht to measure 56.5 m (185 ft) in length. It has a beam of 10.9 m (35.7 ft), a draught of 3 m (9.8 ft) and a gross tonnage of 1050 GT. The yacht can reach a top speed of 16.5 knots (approx.19 mph/30 kph), being powered by two CAT 3512C diesel engines.
The yacht’s exterior design is the creation of the Zuccon International Project studio while the interior design was entrusted to Studio Vickers in London.
What the 1050 GT aims to do is offer the functionality and amenities found in larger vessels, while maintaining a warm and cozy vibe all throughout. The wheelhouse is located on the bridge deck, something that you typically see only in larger yachts, and the upper deck houses the owner’s cabin, overlooking the owner’s private deck. A spacious VIP cabin on the main deck can be used as a second owner’s cabin. You’ve also got a swimming pool here with a transparent bottom, allowing light to filter into the area below.
The 57Steel can accommodate up to 12 guests as well as a crew of 12.
Sanlorenzo’s 57Steel was launched at the shipyard’s superyacht production facility in LA Spezia, Liguria (Italy) and it will be delivered to its owner early next year.
