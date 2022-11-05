A Tour On Board the Sanlorenzo SP110 Shows What the Pinnacle of Sports Yachts Looks Like

Not all yachts are made equal, at least when it comes to size and speed, and this rather small one is blisteringly quick.
Sanlorenzo’s SP110 is a very innovative yacht that oozes style and comfort from every pore. The Open Coupe is not only sporty but also green and innovative. It boasts a top speed of just over 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph) and a cruising speed of around 30 knots (35 mph/ 56 kph). This is partly due to the triple 2000hp MAN engines and partly thanks to an ingenious hull design that has gone through rigorous testing.
But this speed demon is also green, and I’m not just talking about the array of solar panels. The engines can be used independently of each other, allowing great flexibility between speed and range.
Now let’s move on to the gorgeous styling and innovative design of this yacht, as presented by Ekka Yachts Managing Director Dimitris Kyriazakos. This vessel is 108 feet (33m) long and boasts a wide beam of 27 feet (8.2m). What is more surprising is that the interior space totals 229GT, which is impressive for its size. This was achieved by foregoing the traditional division of space on board the SP110.
The yacht is split into four levels, compared to the usual two seen on similar Open Coupes. Walking onto the aft deck, guests are greeted by an uninterrupted beach club that takes full advantage of the wide beam. This area can be either arranged with freestanding furniture or turned into an alfresco dining area with an elevating dining table. Here is also where a 16ft (5m) tender can be stored, if the 15ft (4.6m) tender garage is deemed insufficient.
While walking inside, guests have a choice of going into the lower or main deck. The lower deck is defined by a large lounge that separates the cabins from the beach club. Speaking of cabins, the SP110 has four of them, which can accommodate 8 guests, although the yacht can be optioned with three cabins and a larger master suite.
The upper deck of this sports yacht hosts the main saloon with a large, formal dining area and plenty of seating. Thanks to the elongated superstructure and large windows, this deck benefits from a lot of natural sunlight.
There is also a bar area on the foredeck, thanks to the reverse rake of the superstructure. The last level is the sundeck, which can serve as either a lounge and cocktail area or as a second bridge in good weather.
Sanlorenzo’s SP110 is an innovative design with a hint of adrenaline rush due to its impressive top speed. Few yachts would be a better fit for roaming through the Greek Islands in style, comfort, and speed.
