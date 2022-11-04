The Young 72 Superyacht Concept by BeyonDesign Puts the Owner Front and Center

India-based design studio BeyonDesign has recently unveiled the renderings of a new and intriguing superyacht concept, which was christened The Young 72 and features an “aggressive, compact and deceivingly voluminous” design.
Ashish Gupta is the designer behind this superyacht concept, and he says it has been tailored specifically for an Asian, Middle Eastern, and Indian clientele. Moreover, it has been conceived as a floating palace for entrepreneurs aged 40 to 55 years due to its imposing stance.
The yacht sports a futuristic, muscular exterior design with a sharp vertical bow and two chrome steel lines which, according to Gutpa, “transform into the owner’s eyes and eyebrows.” That’s because, when looked at from the bow, those chrome lines indeed look like a raised brow.
The key word in its design seems to be “freedom,” as The Young 72 offers seamless deck circulation and allows guests to enjoy spectacular views of the surroundings from any point.
Accommodation on board the vessel is offered for up to 14 guests across seven staterooms. Out of these, four VIP suites are located on the entertainment deck and have direct access to the games lobby.
The owner will benefit from an entire private deck, which includes a spacious owner’s suite, two “teenager” suites, a private family lounge, and an open-air cinema aft. The owner’s suite will also have folding balconies on the sides, leading directly into a massage/ spa area.
As you can notice, everything hovers around the owner. As such, their private deck on the Young 72 superyacht connects to a stunning wrap-around aft bridge on the entertainment deck, also dubbed the “waving bridge.” Elsewhere on the vessel, there is an owner’s office with a personal terrace and a modern conference room that can also serve as a private dining area.
However, for enjoying meals with family and friends, The Young 72 also has a calm alfresco dining area, which offers access to the pool. There is also a jacuzzi on the top deck, as well as various lounging areas for guests to relax and enjoy the ocean views. The lower deck houses a tender garage with room for a 24-foot (7.3-meter) Limousine tender.
