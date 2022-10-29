Silveryacht's Globalfast Explorer Gets Delivered and Fittingly Renamed Wanderlust

Silveryacht’s Project Globalfast is a subject that has been previously covered. We’ve taken a close look at its military-looking exterior that contrasts with the uncompromised luxury inside.
Globalfast is an 85.3m explorer yacht that has just been delivered following the successful completion of its sea trials off the west coast of Australia. However, saying the trials were successful might be an understatement, as the newly renamed Wanderlust has exceeded expectations.
Upon delivery, the second hull in the company’s Silver World Explorer line has been renamed Wanderlust and is ready to join sistership Bold in the open waters. Both ships feature a military cruiser-looking design from renowned yacht designer Espen Øino. Albeit, Wanderlust moved from the dull gunmetal grey of Bold to a frosty white that looks much less utilitarian in nature.
Along with a highly efficient hull, twin MTU engines propel this explorer yacht to a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a cruising speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph). The range is also impressive with 5,800 (6674 miles / 10,741 km) nautical miles of refueling-free exploration. This is more than sistership Bold as well as an increase from the original estimate of 4,500 nautical miles (5,180 miles / 8,334 km).
Interior spaces are also generous, with enough room to host up to 16 guests and 23 crew members, thanks to the 36 feet (11-meter) beam. The owner gets an entire luxurious private deck for himself, which features a winter garden along with a private lounge and dining area.
The rest of the guest staterooms look similarly posh and are located on the main deck, able to accommodate up to 16 people. They will get direct access to the 1,290 square feet (120 square-meter) aft section but will be upset to find out that a helipad will greet them instead of the usual jacuzzi.
Other utilitarian facilities include an eight-ton crane that can launch and recover tenders and toys along with a hangar that has refueling facilities. This makes it clear as day that the Wanderlust stays true to its name and has serious explorer capabilities with some hidden luxury and comfort.
