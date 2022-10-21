Bering B125 Is a Stylish and Elegant, yet Capable Explorer Yacht

Superyachts are often seen as opulent slumbering giants meant to showcase the owner’s wealth. While that is sometimes true, it is not always the case.
Some yachts and even superyachts are more modest in size while maintaining the same ability to let you sail all over the globe. Such is the case with Bering’s B125, a 38-meter (125-foot) steel-hulled explorer superyacht.
It might not be the football field-sized behemoth that leaves everyone gasping at its sight, but it is a very interesting vessel nonetheless. It brings an impressive range of over 4,500 nautical miles to the table, along with state-of-the-art stabilization technology for increased comfort. Although, it won’t travel those miles too quickly due to its arguably underpowered twin CAT C18 1,000-hp (1,014 ps) engines. The maximum speed is only 13 knots (24 kph / 15mph) while the cruising speed is limited to just 10 knots (19 kph / 12 mph).
Starting with the exterior, it is somewhat understated seeing as the stature of the B125 is nothing extravagant. The main features that catch the eye are the numerous al fresco living and dining options, along with the extensive use of glass and 30-square meter (323-square foot) beach club. This means that the main and upper decks get plenty of sunlight. With a saloon being found there, together with the possibility of a wellness center, this is a welcome design feature.
The exterior design was completed in-house. The interior, on the other hand, is the work of Red Yacht Design and it is splendid. It brings a level of class and luxury that would not be out of place on larger superyachts.
The design team made great use of the rather compact sub-500-gt interior space, taking full advantage of the 9-meter (30-foot) beam. The B125 is able to fit up to 10 guests in five luxurious and classy cabins each with its own marble-decked en suite. There is also room for 7 crew members, who will take care of the guests’ needs.
With the features and range this superyacht brings to the table, it is a worthy rival to gargantuan superyachts. We're looking forward to seeing what news will come out about Bering's B125 at the Explorer Yachts Summit, on November 10, 2022.
