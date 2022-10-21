Brabus Owner’s Former High-Speed Custom Luxury Yacht Sells in Record Time

Size isn’t everything when it comes to yachts, and not all wealthy owners prefer mammoth vessels that double as floating mansions. Case in point – this Italian luxury yacht that was custom-built for a big name in the automotive industry. It may not look as imposing as bigger yachts, but it’s just as sophisticated, and much faster.
It’s not uncommon for luxury pleasure craft to stay on the market for years, even with considerable price cuts. After all, investing in a multimillion-dollar vessel with huge running costs is not a simple decision. But that wasn’t the case of Gelato, a beautiful boat that recently found a new owner, only 68 days after the initial listing.
There are many reasons behind this record sale time. Gelato is a smaller yacht, at 119 feet (36.5 meters) and apparently was barely used, and in great shape, even though it was launched in 2017.
But there’s more than that. It also happens to be a bespoke Sanlorenzo SL118, built for the owner of Brabus supercars, which is why it was originally named Brabus 7. According to Fraser, this meant that two German surveyors kept an eye on the entire building process, making sure that it incorporated the advanced technology associated with these well-known supercars.
Some of these included technical improvements (for example, making the hull more rigid and reducing vibrations) and upgrades to the electrical installations. Just the changes requested during the building process were allegedly worth more than $1 million.
Add to that the creative flair of Francesco Paszkowski and you’ve got an ultra-modern, powerful beast on water. Gelato can cut through the waves at 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph) while up to ten guests enjoy its lavish accommodation.
The final price wasn’t disclosed, but it was asking for almost $10 million (€9.6 million) at the time of its listing. Seems like a reasonable price for a custom yacht with such an impressive pedigree.
