Baglietto Blue Ice Is a Crazy Looking Fast Yacht and It's Up for Sale

15 Oct 2022, 19:56 UTC ·
When we think of superyachts, we tend to envision colossal floating palaces that move through the water like slumbering beasts. But that is not always the case, as shown by Baglietto’s 135 feet (41.15m) superyacht called the Blue Ice.
Baglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht CabinBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht CabinBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht BathroomBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht BathroomBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht BathroomBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht BathroomBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Owner's SuiteBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Owner's SuiteBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Owner's SuiteBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht GymBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Dining RoomBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht SaloonBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Owner's Suite LoungeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht StaircaseBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht SaloonBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht BridgeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor YachtBaglietto Blue Ice Motor YachtBaglietto Blue Ice Motor YachtBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Main Deck LoungeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Main Deck LoungeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Upper Deck LoungeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Upper Deck LoungeBaglietto Blue Ice Motor Yacht Upper Deck Lounge
And that moniker seems to be well deserved since it has a top speed that makes it seem like it’s gliding on ice instead of sailing through the water. It can reach a top speed of 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph) and cruising speed of 25 knots (29 mph/46 kph), courtesy of twin 2,200hp MTU engines (no, Miata owners, you cannot put them in your car). And this yacht can use that speed almost everywhere, from marinas to gulfs, thanks to a shallow draft of just 5 feet (1.5m). 

Delivered in 1999, Blue Ice’s interior design is a mix between contemporary and classic, using the 27 feet (8.2m) beam to the fullest extent. The vision of Milan-based studio Cerri & Associati was executed to perfection and brings an air of effortless, relaxing luxury.

The exterior design utilizes an aluminum hull and is the work of Aldo Cichero, and it is polarizing. While some might say this is real Italian style, it also looks similar to a military hovercraft. However, with its top speed, not many people will get a good enough glimpse to make up their minds about it.

But the design does bring something good to the table. The upper deck takes up a good portion of the yacht's length. This means it gives the owner and guests plenty of space to sunbathe and a large al fresco living and dining area. The main deck also offers a similar arrangement, just shaded from the sun by the upper deck overhang.

Moreover, there are also other facilities for the 10 guests this vessel can hold in its four staterooms, all with ensuite bathrooms. One is reserved for the owner and offers a space for an office, lounge, and generous ensuite. The rest of the cabins are two doubles and a twin with a Pullman.

A spacious open-plan saloon greets the guests, who can find plenty of seating and great views thanks to numerous windows. A circular dining room is separated from the rest of the saloon and surrounded by slat walls that let plenty of natural light in. Thanks to a generous 365 GT volume, a gym is also featured on the Blue Ice for the more active guests.

The ship built by Baglietto is listed for sale with an asking price of $5,950,000 (6,119,277 euros). This looks like a good deal, considering Blue Ice has seen two refits, one in 2016 and another in 2021. It is in turn-key condition awaiting a new owner.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

