Up Close Tour of Lusine Shows Just Why Superyachts Are Mind-Blowingly Expensive

Yachts are by far some of the most expensive toys money can buy. Naturally, it is an outstanding experience to get an up-close interior view of one of these floating palaces.
Today, the vessel we get to see being explored is the motor yacht called Lusine, built by Heesen. As jaw-dropping as it is from the outside, the interior is even more spectacular. The name Lusine is Armenian in origin and means moon, so there is a heavy lunar theme to this superyacht.
And the start of the tour serves as a perfect example of this, with a glimpse at a piece of lunar rock encased in a beautifully crafted wooden table. In fact, the entire main saloon is filled with gorgeous veneers. Attention to detail is immaculate, with space-inspired artwork adorning the walls, ambient lighting contributing to the serene atmosphere, and an array of sitting areas encouraging guests to mingle.
Overall the main saloon is absolutely stellar and places heavy emphasis on socializing. Also focused on the interaction between the guest is the aft deck. Plenty of alfresco living and dining areas, with wood, once again being the key element, can be found there.
Moving on to the guest accommodations, the design language is the same as the one found in the main saloon, with gorgeous veneer and superb works of art. Another great touch is the existence of a guest apartment. Two rooms, which look family oriented, are tied by a private guest area, an antechamber, similar to the living room of a home. It is splendidly decorated and equipped with chairs, tables, and a generous couch, all pointing at a big TV. Ensuite bathrooms are also the norm on this yacht, with marble being used liberally throughout.
A spiraled staircase walled with glass connects the decks of this superyacht and it leads to the owner’s deck, where the master cabin is placed. Obviously, this is even more spectacular than what the guests have access to. The bed is the central piece and is surrounded by white carpeting, creating a separation between the hard surfaces used in the daytime and the soft materials, which aim to create the utmost sleeping comfort.
Stepping out on the owner’s deck, a jacuzzi takes the spotlight, joined by a splendid alfresco living and dining area. The private deck serves as the perfect space to either entertain select guests or just enjoy a cocktail in one of the sun lounges, as an outside bar area is present with a huge TV behind it.
For a 60-meter (197 feet) yacht, the Lusine is exceptionally well built, with great styling and exclusive materials. It looks like a five-star hotel and brings an aura of class, sophistication, and uncompromising luxury.
And the start of the tour serves as a perfect example of this, with a glimpse at a piece of lunar rock encased in a beautifully crafted wooden table. In fact, the entire main saloon is filled with gorgeous veneers. Attention to detail is immaculate, with space-inspired artwork adorning the walls, ambient lighting contributing to the serene atmosphere, and an array of sitting areas encouraging guests to mingle.
Overall the main saloon is absolutely stellar and places heavy emphasis on socializing. Also focused on the interaction between the guest is the aft deck. Plenty of alfresco living and dining areas, with wood, once again being the key element, can be found there.
Moving on to the guest accommodations, the design language is the same as the one found in the main saloon, with gorgeous veneer and superb works of art. Another great touch is the existence of a guest apartment. Two rooms, which look family oriented, are tied by a private guest area, an antechamber, similar to the living room of a home. It is splendidly decorated and equipped with chairs, tables, and a generous couch, all pointing at a big TV. Ensuite bathrooms are also the norm on this yacht, with marble being used liberally throughout.
A spiraled staircase walled with glass connects the decks of this superyacht and it leads to the owner’s deck, where the master cabin is placed. Obviously, this is even more spectacular than what the guests have access to. The bed is the central piece and is surrounded by white carpeting, creating a separation between the hard surfaces used in the daytime and the soft materials, which aim to create the utmost sleeping comfort.
Stepping out on the owner’s deck, a jacuzzi takes the spotlight, joined by a splendid alfresco living and dining area. The private deck serves as the perfect space to either entertain select guests or just enjoy a cocktail in one of the sun lounges, as an outside bar area is present with a huge TV behind it.
For a 60-meter (197 feet) yacht, the Lusine is exceptionally well built, with great styling and exclusive materials. It looks like a five-star hotel and brings an aura of class, sophistication, and uncompromising luxury.