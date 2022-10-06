Demand for Superyachts in Dubai to Watch the Upcoming Qatar World Cup Is Off the Charts

If you can’t be exactly where all the action is, watching it on big TV screens onboard a luxury yacht seems like an awesome alternative. Millionaires docking their fabulous superyachts at prestigious sports events have already established a tradition, but with enough money, you can feel like a millionaire too by renting one of these luxury toys specifically for the event – in this case, the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022.
Football fans are itching to get their hands on the best seats for this much-anticipated event. Dubai happens to be really close to it, so it’s an obvious choice. And an incredibly luxurious one. Renting a superyacht allows them to watch everything on big screens while also enjoying the other amenities on board, such as jacuzzis, saunas, fancy bars, and water toys.
Xclusive Yachts, the biggest private yacht operator in UAE, told Al Arabiya English that it estimates record figures of 300% bookings based on the reservations already made.
During the Qatar World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, the operator expects to have around 3,000 people per day out on the water onboard its luxury vessels. Most of them have made specific requests to watch the games while cruising.
And they’ll be doing that in style indeed, even if it means parting with at least $20,000 per night. Costs are even higher for one of Xclusive Yachts’ crown jewels, Behike. It’s the company’s first superyacht, added to the fleet at the beginning of this year.
Built by the acclaimed Italian shipyard CRN, this 140-footer (42.6 meters) can accommodate 11 guests in five elegant staterooms plus a Pullman berth, but there’s enough room onboard for up to 30 people. Sipping a glass of champagne in the deck jacuzzi, chilling at the al-fresco bar, or relaxing in the sauna after working out at the gym are just some of the fabulous things that guests get to enjoy. What better way to watch the games while Behike cruises comfortably at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph)?
Superyachts are not the only luxury toy in high demand for the upcoming sports event. Private jets are also at the top of the list, despite whopping rates starting at $10,000 per hour.
