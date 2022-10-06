Custom Yamaha SR500 Type 7A Has a Bare-Bones Scrambler Attitude and Looks to Die For

One can almost picture Steve McQueen looking all badass while taking this thing for a ride, even if it’s not a Husky or some Triumph.
Auto Fabrica’s bike-modding connoisseurs – Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi – are true masters of their craft. Each and every project they tackle has a distinctive personality of its own while simultaneously staying true to the signature style which defines their portfolio as a whole.
Take a good look at the scrambled Yamaha SR500 shown above, and it won’t take long for you to understand why we speak so highly of this workshop’s endeavors! Nicknamed Type 7A, the bike was built for a client who sought classic styling in a stripped-down, off-road-capable package but had no intention of keeping things road-legal.
Following a complete teardown, Gaz and Bujar had the donor’s rear end modified with a loop-style subframe, on top of which we see a new saddle upholstered in brown leather. This whole ordeal is firmly supported by dual aftermarket shocks featuring progressive springs, and there are higher-spec fork internals managing suspension duties at the other end.
The SR500’s stock fuel tank was kept in play, but it’s been treated to a stunning coat of pastel green paint and black details depicting the Auto Fabrica logo. Custom-made aluminum fenders complete the motorcycle’s outfit, sporting a stealthy matte-black finish at both ends.
Down in the unsprung sector, the Type 7A comes with fresh stainless-steel spokes and a chunky set of Maxxis knobbies that feel at home on rough terrain. The front and rear lighting components were discarded to make room for aftermarket substitutes, both of which are powered via a new and simplified wiring harness.
Last but not least, the Auto Fabrica duo busied themselves with revitalizing the bike’s powertrain hardware. They gave the air-cooled thumper a complete makeover to smoothen out its performance, subsequently installing a hand-bent exhaust built in-house out of stainless steel. With all these items in place, the Muharremi brothers finally called it a day.
