"Swim Over Obstacles" With All-Terrain E-Moto Powered by Gasoline: Darwinism at Its Finest

Folks, some people just have too much money, so much, in fact, that we see vehicles like these being developed. Sure, in theory, an electric motorcycle that can cover land, sea, and everything in between sounds amazing, but it takes a lot to create a functioning concept. Well, Robo.Systems, an electric mobility manufacturer shrouded in mystery, has taken a crack at the above idea and managed to yield a functional two-wheeler meant to dominate whatever your ideas throw at it. And yes, you can buy one for around $2,400 (€2,450 at current exchange rates) for the standard trinket.
However, the version we'll be talking about today isn't the one from Robo.Systems; this time around, we're diving into a beefed-up version endowed with "DNA" from a group named TheArsenale (TA).
Now, TA is something else entirely, typically known as the world's leading brand marketplaces for future mobility machines. Typically, the vehicles you can find on their website are conceptual but can be bought and owned. If you've read about the Bugatti Bike, this is the same crew that manages its ongoing sales.
EV had, but the visual aspect has been given cues from TA's lineage and design language, and while the previous two-wheeler cost no less than $2,400, you can bet your bottom dollar that this machine is going to run much more. How much? The manufacturer's website simply states, "Price on Demand."
So, what the heck can you look forward to if you grab such a stand-apart machine? That's what we're here to find out. Just for starters, this thing is electric, as you've probably picked up on by now. So, fueling your experience are two, that's right, two 1,000-watt motors housed in each wheel. Wrapped around those motors will be two sets of balloon tires to yield "buoyant properties," technically allowing you to "swim over obstacles." Sure, daydreams are fun.
I don't know about you, but if you tried riding on water with something like this, you'd better be doing it with tremendous speed, like those people that cross lakes and riverbeds with monster trucks. That's clearly not the case here. So what the hell is this all about? According to Robo.Systems' website, the 2X2 can be equipped with two lateral floats mounted to the frame, allowing you to transform the EV into a two-wheeling catamaran. These wheels are also supposed to be effective while tackling snow, too, but the video below seems to tell a different story.
the wheels...excuse me for a moment; I need to take a deep breath as my logic has just been shattered. Not only is fuel sloshing around in your tires an issue, but this is an EV powered by gasoline; Darwinism at its finest.
Other than that, you're looking at a range of just 50 kilometers (31 miles) with this bugger, and a top speed is also set at 50 kph (31 mph). But again, the attraction to this whole thing is that it can "swim," recharge on the go because of a generator and fuel tanks for wheels, and boasts all-terrain capacities. If there was ever a 133-pound (60-kilogram) EV that could be considered a true Frankenstein, this is it. I wonder how much this bugger costs.
However, the version we'll be talking about today isn't the one from Robo.Systems; this time around, we're diving into a beefed-up version endowed with "DNA" from a group named TheArsenale (TA).
Now, TA is something else entirely, typically known as the world's leading brand marketplaces for future mobility machines. Typically, the vehicles you can find on their website are conceptual but can be bought and owned. If you've read about the Bugatti Bike, this is the same crew that manages its ongoing sales.
EV had, but the visual aspect has been given cues from TA's lineage and design language, and while the previous two-wheeler cost no less than $2,400, you can bet your bottom dollar that this machine is going to run much more. How much? The manufacturer's website simply states, "Price on Demand."
So, what the heck can you look forward to if you grab such a stand-apart machine? That's what we're here to find out. Just for starters, this thing is electric, as you've probably picked up on by now. So, fueling your experience are two, that's right, two 1,000-watt motors housed in each wheel. Wrapped around those motors will be two sets of balloon tires to yield "buoyant properties," technically allowing you to "swim over obstacles." Sure, daydreams are fun.
I don't know about you, but if you tried riding on water with something like this, you'd better be doing it with tremendous speed, like those people that cross lakes and riverbeds with monster trucks. That's clearly not the case here. So what the hell is this all about? According to Robo.Systems' website, the 2X2 can be equipped with two lateral floats mounted to the frame, allowing you to transform the EV into a two-wheeling catamaran. These wheels are also supposed to be effective while tackling snow, too, but the video below seems to tell a different story.
the wheels...excuse me for a moment; I need to take a deep breath as my logic has just been shattered. Not only is fuel sloshing around in your tires an issue, but this is an EV powered by gasoline; Darwinism at its finest.
Other than that, you're looking at a range of just 50 kilometers (31 miles) with this bugger, and a top speed is also set at 50 kph (31 mph). But again, the attraction to this whole thing is that it can "swim," recharge on the go because of a generator and fuel tanks for wheels, and boasts all-terrain capacities. If there was ever a 133-pound (60-kilogram) EV that could be considered a true Frankenstein, this is it. I wonder how much this bugger costs.