Kazakh Billionaire’s Secretive New Superyacht Worth $200M Is a Rare Sight

They might flaunt their imposing profiles at the most prestigious shows, but some of the world’s most secretive private superyachts generally stay away from the spotlight. The mammoth Avantage is one of them, keeping its luxury interior away from prying eyes. But at least its spectacular white silhouette can be admired once in a while.
Most of the luxury pleasure craft anchoring in the South of France are regular superstars, well-known in the industry and in the media. But others are much more mysterious. Avantage was recently spotted anchored off Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. With its dazzling white hull and 285-foot (87 meters) silhouette, it would have been hard to miss.
Built just two years ago by the ultra-prestigious Lurssen at its shipyard in Germany, this vessel was launched as Hawaii, before becoming known as Avantage. Truly fit for a billionaire, it’s allegedly owned by one of the most successful investors in Kazakhstan. Bulat Utemuratov is not only known for his banking and mining investments, but also for his positions as President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, and Vice President of the International Tennis Federation.
Avantage is said to require up to $20 million just for its annual running and maintenance, but that shouldn’t be an issue for Utemuratov, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. Both the yacht’s exterior and interior were created by the award-winning British superyacht designer Bannenberg & Rowell. A helipad, a jacuzzi on the sundeck and a generous beach club are just a few of the vessel’s luxury amenities, also including six staterooms.
According to the manufacturer, this giant yacht can hit up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph) thanks to its twin MTU 16V 4000 diesel engines. And the South of France is most likely just one of the many luxury destinations it travels to, with enough fuel in its tanks to cover 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,112 km).
As for Avantage’s interiors, we can let our imagination run wild. Until or unless its billionaire owner decides to part with it someday, we won’t get a glimpse of that.
