Croatian Tycoon’s Seventh Superyacht Is a Sight to Behold, Flaunts a Flybridge Jacuzzi

When you’re born into a family with a deeply-rooted boating history, and in a place like the gorgeous Croatia, it’s no wonder that you end up becoming what they call a serial yacht owner. This nautical tourism mogul’s most recent addition to his fleet is a remarkably sophisticated sailing yacht.
One of the most beautiful superyachts recently spotted cruising in Loviste, Croatia, is aptly named Rara Avis, Latin for “rare bird.” That’s because it’s rare to see such outstanding luxury onboard a sailing pleasure craft that wasn’t built by a famous shipyard. Yet, this 108-foot (33 meters) vessel is so well crafted that it could even compete with a Perini Navi.
It was custom built by Kolotura j.d.o.o in Croatia, in 2018, for a truly experienced owner. Marijo Ercegovic has owned seven superyachts so far, and currently still has four of them in his personal fleet.
Both his father and grandfather were seamen, and Marijo carried on their legacy in the modern version of nautical tourism. He became familiar with boats and sailing early on, and the Ercegovic family still owns a 1947 wooden sailing boat, a commercial vessel which they’ve turned into a private yacht.
Rara Avis shows off a distinctive dark hull and head-turning sails that keep the majestic appearance of classic sailboats, but its interior is pure modern luxury. Thanks to a large beam, the boat’s deck is more spacious, and the cruising experience is also more pleasant for those onboard, especially when facing rough waves.
The modern interpretation of a gulet, which is a two- or three-masted wooden sailing boat that originated in the southwestern coast of Turkey, this yacht is powered by twin Cummins diesel engines, enabling it to hit up to 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph).
One of the yacht’s most distinctive features is a gorgeous flybridge (the raised second-story helm station) which is a similar to a motor yacht’s sun deck. That is where the high-end jacuzzi is located, surrounded by comfortable seating – the perfect spot for enjoying a drink while cruising around Croatia.
