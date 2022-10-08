Italian Millionaire Is Selling His Custom Baglietto Superyacht C, With Two of Everything

It’s also on the market, because what are you going to do about millionaires and their whims? Delivered to the owner in the summer of 2021 after a 2020 completion, C was first listed just months later, in November 2021, and is still on the market with an asking price of €44.8 million ($43.6 million at today’s exchange rate). At this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, C was put on display again, in the hope of securing that seemingly elusive buyer.
Whenever he or she comes along, they will be getting a gorgeous piece of naval design, styled as the ideal family retreat that doesn’t lack a single thing. In fact, it has many features in two examples, because it was built for an unnamed Italian millionaire and his brother, and their respective families.
This explains why, at 180 feet (54.6 meters), it’s able to deliver an interior volume of nearly 900 GT and the most lavish amenities. Fernando Nicholson, senior sales broker at Camper & Nicholsons and il padre of the project, says it has the biggest volume for its class, which puts it in line with bigger vessels.
a custom build: because it technically has dual ownership, everything is in twos. There are two master bedrooms and two VIP suites, which mirror each other, as well as two tenders and two freshwater pools. The separation of the pools is done not by family, but by age: one is exclusively for the kids, and the other for the adults. They sit on separate decks, kids and adults again.
With an aluminum hull and superstructure, C has three decks, and interiors by Italian design company Hot Lab, which aimed for a combination of the feel of a New York apartment and a beach house. The result is very relaxing to see the eye and not surprisingly elegant, with swathes of custom marble, titanium, light-colored oak, expansive glazing, and plush fabrics. The exterior is by Horacio Bozzo Design, on a naval architecture by Baglietto.
Accommodation onboard is for 12 guests, but in reality, C sleeps up to 17 of them, because one of the suites is actually a six-person cabin. That would be the kids’ bedroom, which features two singles, two more singles that slide out from underneath, and two Pullmans. At night, the place becomes the perfect, floating slumber party venue. C offers separate accommodation for 13 crew, and much effort went into keeping the guests and crew areas separate, so the latter could work unperturbed.
Amenities include a beach club that opens on three sides, and further expands outward with a swim platform. It also holds a fully-equipped gym, two massage rooms and a hamman, and two lateral terraces when the sides fold down. Besides the two pools, there are separate lounge areas (a playroom for the kids and an informal hangout for the grown-ups), formal dining, and common spaces for entertaining and socializing. Whereas the separate areas have different styling, the common areas are beautiful combinations of both styles.
superyacht is equipped “with everything,” Nicholson says in the video tour available at the bottom of the page: three generators, watermaker, and all the amenities anybody could ever wish for on a family vacation. Its semi-displacement hull makes it very stable, regardless where it’s cruising.
So, if you have that kind of cash stashed in between your couch cushions and are looking for a superyacht with two of everything, today might be your lucky day.
Whenever he or she comes along, they will be getting a gorgeous piece of naval design, styled as the ideal family retreat that doesn’t lack a single thing. In fact, it has many features in two examples, because it was built for an unnamed Italian millionaire and his brother, and their respective families.
This explains why, at 180 feet (54.6 meters), it’s able to deliver an interior volume of nearly 900 GT and the most lavish amenities. Fernando Nicholson, senior sales broker at Camper & Nicholsons and il padre of the project, says it has the biggest volume for its class, which puts it in line with bigger vessels.
a custom build: because it technically has dual ownership, everything is in twos. There are two master bedrooms and two VIP suites, which mirror each other, as well as two tenders and two freshwater pools. The separation of the pools is done not by family, but by age: one is exclusively for the kids, and the other for the adults. They sit on separate decks, kids and adults again.
With an aluminum hull and superstructure, C has three decks, and interiors by Italian design company Hot Lab, which aimed for a combination of the feel of a New York apartment and a beach house. The result is very relaxing to see the eye and not surprisingly elegant, with swathes of custom marble, titanium, light-colored oak, expansive glazing, and plush fabrics. The exterior is by Horacio Bozzo Design, on a naval architecture by Baglietto.
Accommodation onboard is for 12 guests, but in reality, C sleeps up to 17 of them, because one of the suites is actually a six-person cabin. That would be the kids’ bedroom, which features two singles, two more singles that slide out from underneath, and two Pullmans. At night, the place becomes the perfect, floating slumber party venue. C offers separate accommodation for 13 crew, and much effort went into keeping the guests and crew areas separate, so the latter could work unperturbed.
Amenities include a beach club that opens on three sides, and further expands outward with a swim platform. It also holds a fully-equipped gym, two massage rooms and a hamman, and two lateral terraces when the sides fold down. Besides the two pools, there are separate lounge areas (a playroom for the kids and an informal hangout for the grown-ups), formal dining, and common spaces for entertaining and socializing. Whereas the separate areas have different styling, the common areas are beautiful combinations of both styles.
superyacht is equipped “with everything,” Nicholson says in the video tour available at the bottom of the page: three generators, watermaker, and all the amenities anybody could ever wish for on a family vacation. Its semi-displacement hull makes it very stable, regardless where it’s cruising.
So, if you have that kind of cash stashed in between your couch cushions and are looking for a superyacht with two of everything, today might be your lucky day.