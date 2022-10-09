The Cirrus Vision SF50 Private Jet Inspired a GTA V Icon, This One's For Sale

Before GTA Online was oversaturated with laser-cannon-wielding jet fighters and physics-defying hovercars, the Buckingham Vestra twin-engine private mini jet was perhaps the most fun unarmed airplane to fly in the game. With jet-powered speed and maneuverability like a fighter plane, it's just a little more "extra" than its real-life counterpart.
If you want to role-play like an old-school GTA Online playable character, you'll have to settle for this 2020 Cirrus Vision SF50 G2, the basis that Rockstar Games used for their Vestra mini-jet. With dimensions of 30 feet 11 inches (9.42 m) long, 10 feet 11 inches tall, and 38 feet 8 inch (11.79 m) wingspan, a paltry empty weight of 3,550 lb (1,610 kg) ensures the single Williams FJ33-5A turbofan engine's 1,846 lbf (8.21 kN) of thrust needn't stress too much.
With a top speed of 311 knots (358 mph, 576 km/h, Mach 0.53), you'll get where you're going a heck of a lot quicker than the person flying a Cessna 172 flying roughly 15,000 feet (4572 m) below the Vision SF50s maximum altitude of 31,000 feet (9,400 m). Granted, it's not nearly as cool as the twin-jet Vestra from Grand Theft Auto, but it's probably far more practical in the long run. One can only imagine how the SF-50s 2,000-pound (910 kg) fuel supply would fare if there were a second engine begging for thirst every second of flight.
The full-tank range for the real-life Vision SF-50 of 600 nautical miles (690 mi, 1,100 km) is pretty good for such a small airplane. With a nicely furnished interior full of Mocha leather, suede headliner, and a full suite of modern navigation, communication, and avionics equipment up front, this airplane is worth every penny of the $3.5 million that Lone Mountain Aircraft of Switzerland are asking for. If you're wondering, at $950,000 of in-game money, GTA's Vestra is considerably cheaper if you assume its an apples to apples comparison.
