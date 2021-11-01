Cessna Piston-Powered Aircraft Can Now Run on Environmentally Friendly Fuel

It might seem like a long road ahead when it comes to the world’s biggest airlines switching from conventional fuel to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). But until commercial aircraft can run entirely on SAF, private jet or business jet owners can also play an important role in advancing eco-friendly alternatives.
Aviation and maritime transport are notorious for being some of the most challenging sectors in terms of decarbonizing, but even small steps count. While the U.S. Government is supporting projects that improve SAF production, and big names in the aviation industry are signing sustainable fuel purchase agreements, in order to promote large-scale production, private jet owners are also encouraged to support this evolution.
A great example for this is Textron’s recent announcement regarding its Cessna piston-powered aircraft. All the models in this range have been approved for the use of environmentally friendly aviation gasoline (AvGas). More specifically, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk and the 182 Skylane are now compatible with 91-octane unleaded (91UL), 94UL, or 100VLL (very low lead) fuel. Also, the Cessna 206 Turbo Stationair HD is compatible with 100VLL fuel.
Although these aren’t 100% clean fuels, the lower-leaded and unleaded versions are considered better for the environment, compared to what is typically used on piston aircraft. These three Cessna models are powered by Lycoming engines (a Textron subsidiary). The company recently completed a series of tests that showed the compatibility of these types of fuels with the piston aircraft.
Another advantage is that both new and legacy Cessna aircraft can use AvGas safely. Also, considering that Textron has produced tens of thousands of these particular models, owners and operators all over the world can take advantage of this opportunity. If thousands of operators will go for this change, the small steps will add up to a significantly lower environmental footprint.
As one of the biggest private jet manufacturers, Textron has stated its commitment to sustainability, and is supporting initiatives that help “improve worldwide access to affordable sustainable fuel.”
A great example for this is Textron’s recent announcement regarding its Cessna piston-powered aircraft. All the models in this range have been approved for the use of environmentally friendly aviation gasoline (AvGas). More specifically, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk and the 182 Skylane are now compatible with 91-octane unleaded (91UL), 94UL, or 100VLL (very low lead) fuel. Also, the Cessna 206 Turbo Stationair HD is compatible with 100VLL fuel.
Although these aren’t 100% clean fuels, the lower-leaded and unleaded versions are considered better for the environment, compared to what is typically used on piston aircraft. These three Cessna models are powered by Lycoming engines (a Textron subsidiary). The company recently completed a series of tests that showed the compatibility of these types of fuels with the piston aircraft.
Another advantage is that both new and legacy Cessna aircraft can use AvGas safely. Also, considering that Textron has produced tens of thousands of these particular models, owners and operators all over the world can take advantage of this opportunity. If thousands of operators will go for this change, the small steps will add up to a significantly lower environmental footprint.
As one of the biggest private jet manufacturers, Textron has stated its commitment to sustainability, and is supporting initiatives that help “improve worldwide access to affordable sustainable fuel.”