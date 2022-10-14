Futuristic Superyacht Tender Alte Volare Combines Electric Power With Foiling Technology

At this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, renowned British boatbuilder Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding lived up to its name by revealing a futuristic superyacht tender concept that combines electric power with foiling technology.
The Alte Volare is a unique 39-foot (12-meter) hydrofoil limousine tender that was born after an extensive technical study meant to advance the shipyard’s technological skill set. It goes to show that Cockwells is committed to not only keeping up with the growing trend of electric hydrofoil tenders but also innovating in the field. Alte Volare stands out from the crowd with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology that allows it to glide above the water.
In terms of design, the tender boasts a beautiful styling with a large glass wrap-over section that offers the best of two worlds: the visibility of an open tender and the comfort of a limousine.
When it comes to technology, the hydrofoil tender employs a fully electric drivetrain and retractable foiling technology that it borrows from the America’s Cup AC75. This allows it to provide owners with a quiet and comfortable ride and makes it possible to significantly reduce energy consumption. Actually, the builders say the tender uses 80% less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed.
If it ever makes it into production, the Alte Volare will be equipped with a single electric motor on its forward foil, while control surfaces will be fitted on the aft foil. After a day's thrilling experience on the water, the tender will be conveniently charged on board the mothership.
“With striking styling and an ingenious layout that befits such a cutting-edge craft, this is a tender like no other,” Cockwells’ design director Henry Ward said in a statement.
Folding boarding steps amidship provide access to the center cockpit area. A comfortable seating area for five people can be found forward towards the bow, while aft of the cockpit, up to eight guests can enjoy the sea in a modern, airy salon with inward-facing seats.
Twin reclining loungers situated aft offer guests panoramic views of the surroundings from the rear of the boat.
Cockwells also showcased two other superyacht tenders at the Monaco Yacht Show, one of which, called Titian Tender, has a starring role in fashion brand Michael Kors’ advertising campaign for its Autumn 2022 collection.
