Baglietto Reveals First Images Inside 42m Rush Yacht, It Is As Gorgeous as It Is Fast

Superyachts have gotten a lot of attention recently, especially with a lot of them owned by Russian oligarchs being seized. But mammoth hundred-meter pleasure boats are not the be-all and end-all of yacht design.
Smaller yachts out there pack similar luxury alongside some agility that bigger ships cannot match. It can be considered similar to luxury saloons and smaller GT cars in the auto industry. Clearly, the smaller vessels don’t get the Olympic-sized swimming pool found on some of the colossal superyachts, but they have a unique appeal.
The one we’re talking about here is Rush, a 42-meter (138 feet) yacht made by Baglietto as part of their Superfast 42 line. The design comes courtesy of Francesco Paszkowski, who collaborated with Margherita Casprini to make the interior stellar.
A stealthy grey exterior makes the sleek, low-swung silhouette even more menacing. This predatory aspect is well deserved as the Rush can reach speeds of 28 knots thanks to triple MTU engines. But let’s focus on the inside images that Baglietto revealed.
It does not have the 5-start hotel aesthetic of bigger vessels but instead is more akin to a luxury restaurant, which befits this yacht. The main saloon benefits from a lot of natural light, which along with white furniture, complements the darker tones inside. It then opens up to an al fresco living and dining area aft, with no change in level, where a large sofa, table, and a few chairs are shaded by the overhang of the upper deck.
Speaking of the upper deck, that is where the sun lounge is situated. It does not have a pool or a jacuzzi like other behemoth superyachts, but it is well-designed with an al fresco dining area and emphasizes socializing between guests.
When it comes to accommodation, the Rush puts the owner first, with a full-beam cabin equipped with an ensuite and a large walk-in wardrobe. Guests won’t be able to complain either, as they will get two double VIP cabins and two twin cabins that share the modern design found throughout this vessel.
Overall the Rush perfectly blends luxury with speed and utility and can be compared to a well-crafted grand touring car.
