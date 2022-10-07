Yachts Go Green, Sunreef Will Build the First 43M Eco and a 24m Hydrogen Sailing Catamaran

Our planet is definitely suffering from our past actions, with climate change being a huge concern, but we are changing and trying to improve our way of life and pollute less.
With the auto industry already on its path to a greener future, social media has started to focus on private jets and luxury sea toys. Pressure is mounting on these wasteful products to become greener, but luckily a lot of the work has already been done for them.
A Polish company called Sunreef seems to be taking all those eco-friendly concepts we’ve already seen and putting them together. Yes, they are making sailing catamarans, and they are also using a variety of sustainably-sourced materials and fabrics. Even so, they still manage to achieve the level of luxury that is expected of these water-faring hotels.
But sails alone won’t cut it, as guests need electricity too, which in the past came from the engine thanks to an alternator. Well, this is where Sunreef absolutely smashes the competition with its proprietary solar panel technology. The system they developed manages to generate a maximum of 50 kWh (peak power) through clever use of all surfaces. The panels will be integrated into the bodywork, with the hull sides, superstructure, bimini, boom, and mast all contributing to the energy generation capabilities.
In a nice turn of events, this seems to be a great idea. The company has announced the sale of the first Sunreef 43M Eco, a sailing catamaran that takes all its power from the sun and even has an energy-saving air-conditioning system.
Alongside that, there is also a commission for an 80 feet (24-meter) catamaran that will use hydrogen fuel along with solar panels to power not only the appliances but the electric motors as well. While hydrogen might not be very well suited for such small applications as vehicles yet, it could be just what we need when it comes to making the world’s yachts a bit greener.
This means that their new yachts will have an outstanding range, which in turn, will allow for carefree, eco-conscious cruising.
