Evo Yachts Introduces New Day Boat With Expandable Beach Area, Customizable Layout

The Cannes Yachting Festival took place a month ago, but we’re yet to cover all the wonderful boats that shipbuilders all over the world have presented during the event. Today we’re focusing on Evo Yachts’ new 43-foot (13-meter) day boat that comes with a unique, multifunctional stern platform that is featured for the first time on a vessel of this size.
The new yacht is called Evo R4XT WA and represents the latest addition to the shipbuilder’s R range, building on the success of the company’s best-selling Evo R4 model.
Just like its predecessor in the R series, the newcomer boasts a sporty profile with sleek, racy lines and is highly customizable when it comes to layout and decor. The vessel also brings to the table some innovations, the most remarkable of which is the custom multifunctional stern platform that extends the length of the day boat by one meter (3.2 feet).
Developed by Besenzoni based on a design by Valerio Rivellini, the lift stern platform helps create a more generous and extremely practical leisure area. Moreover, it has three positions, each with its own purpose. When lifted, it provides easier and safer boarding and disembarking operations. When level with the water line, it expands the beach area of the boat. And finally, the platform can also fully submerge for those times when you want to launch tenders or to enjoy a dip in the ocean.
The beach area comes equipped with a large island sunbed and a dining table that can easily turn into a bar counter. This goes to show the multipurpose design of the area, which can quickly and easily adapt to the owner’s needs.
The interiors below the deck are also characterized by versatility. The bow area, for instance, features a dinette that can turn into a sleeping area for guests if needed. The owner has their own generous and luxurious cabin.
The new Evo R4XT comes in two options - a classic leisure-oriented version and a spacious walkaround variant that offers a more comfortable upper deck experience. Both iterations are powered by two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines with an output of 535 hp (542.6 ps).
According to the Italian shipbuilder, the new yacht is capable of a top speed of 34 knots (39.1 mph/ 62.9 kph) and a range of approximately 300 nautical miles.
Just like its predecessor in the R series, the newcomer boasts a sporty profile with sleek, racy lines and is highly customizable when it comes to layout and decor. The vessel also brings to the table some innovations, the most remarkable of which is the custom multifunctional stern platform that extends the length of the day boat by one meter (3.2 feet).
Developed by Besenzoni based on a design by Valerio Rivellini, the lift stern platform helps create a more generous and extremely practical leisure area. Moreover, it has three positions, each with its own purpose. When lifted, it provides easier and safer boarding and disembarking operations. When level with the water line, it expands the beach area of the boat. And finally, the platform can also fully submerge for those times when you want to launch tenders or to enjoy a dip in the ocean.
The beach area comes equipped with a large island sunbed and a dining table that can easily turn into a bar counter. This goes to show the multipurpose design of the area, which can quickly and easily adapt to the owner’s needs.
The interiors below the deck are also characterized by versatility. The bow area, for instance, features a dinette that can turn into a sleeping area for guests if needed. The owner has their own generous and luxurious cabin.
The new Evo R4XT comes in two options - a classic leisure-oriented version and a spacious walkaround variant that offers a more comfortable upper deck experience. Both iterations are powered by two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines with an output of 535 hp (542.6 ps).
According to the Italian shipbuilder, the new yacht is capable of a top speed of 34 knots (39.1 mph/ 62.9 kph) and a range of approximately 300 nautical miles.