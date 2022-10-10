Billionaire Says Goodbye to His “Last Superyacht,” a Fabulous Beauty, After a Decade

Can a serial yacht owner suddenly live with no floating luxury toy at his beck and call? This particular one, who also happens to be a billionaire, vowed that this stunning superyacht, which he had custom-built for him, would be his last. Now, the toy is sold, despite the whopping asking price. Will the former owner be able to keep his word?
At 75, Bruce Grossman is ready to put the days of lavish vacations onboard a floating mansion behind him. At least, that’s what he claims. The billionaire who owns one of the biggest companies in the Latin American food & drink industry once stated that Forever One would be his final yacht, after a series of previous beauties.
It’s hard to think that he was able to let go of something in which he apparently was totally invested, making sure that it was built to his exact specifications. But the vessel which he had been enjoying since 2014 now officially belongs to a new owner.
It was recently sold, after a considerable time on the market. As usual, the official price was undisclosed, but the luxury floating mansion was asking for a whopping €35 million ($34 million).
The price is no surprise, considering that it’s a custom model, built by the prestigious Italian shipyard ISA. Thanks to Horacio Bozzo Design and Axis Group Yacht Design, this 179-footer (54.65 meters) boasting three decks, offers twice the volume of yachts this size (1,074 GT). This translates to lavish accommodation for up to eight guests and 13 crew members, in addition to a massive salon, four bars, and several “fun areas,” such as a game room and one with a dancefloor.
Forever One’s design is a head-turner for sure. The white hull and superstructure are highlighted by Ferrari red accents, and the interior was inspired by the billionaire owner’s numerous homes. Well-maintained throughout the years, it cruises comfortably at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), powered by twin Caterpillar engines. It's ready to be someone else's "home away from home," as Grossman first envisioned it.
