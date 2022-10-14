Nautilus 650, a Concept Explorer Yacht That Blends Function With Extreme Luxury

Superyachts are uniquely cool toys that capture the imagination of millionaires and common people alike. However, a lot of them seem to be aimed at cruising on sunny coasts and giving the owners a nice tan, when they could do so much more.
That is exactly what Dynaship Yacht Design also seems to think, exemplified by the renderings they released of their new project. It is called the Nautilus 650 and the company described it as a “Swiss army knife for millionaires”. The 68-meter (223 feet) superyacht can take on anything the sea might throw at it as it is built in line with Ice Class hull standards for global range.
Versatility was key when designing this vessel. It waves at the concept of the pleasure boat as it goes by and becomes more. It is a true explorer yacht, where luxury is complemented by function. Of course, one would be able to relax in the immense beach club, alfresco living and dining areas, or outdoor pool in the warmest tropical sun. And with a huge collection of toys including jet skis and a diving support boat there is no denying it would be an experience to remember.
But this yacht offers more. In addition to the two outdoor pools, there is an indoor owner’s pool with upper panoramic windows. This is a place where select guests could admire the northern lights or just stargaze at a clear sky while the captain sails the yacht through an area unaffected by pollution. Guests of 5-star hotels anywhere in the world would be jealous of such a view.
Speaking about pollution, the Nautilus makes sure to not spread it everywhere it goes. Thanks to the electric pods certified for extreme conditions, powered by low-emission generators, this yacht will be able to cruise at 15 knots (28 kph / 17 mph) with minor environmental impact. Not so eco-friendly, however, is the helicopter you could take to reach this yacht since it also comes with a helipad.
When it comes to guests, the Nautilus can house up to 12 people across six staterooms with the owner’s suite separated on the top deck. It also has seven crew cabins with room for 14 members, who will take care of the guests. And whoever is invited to this explorer will find out quickly how uncompromising it is, blending extreme functionality with extreme luxury on the inside. Extensive use of marble and glass, combined with the liberal placement of artworks exudes class while you're adventuring around the world.
