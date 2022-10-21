Silver Mama Is Both a Luxury Family Yacht and a Rocket on Water, Hits 57 MPH

There are many options available between a regular speedboat that can only be used for day cruising and a large superyacht that can accommodate more passengers, but loses the thrills of high speed. A smaller, but powerful yacht can successfully fill the gap, providing the luxurious accommodation of bigger pleasure craft, as well as exciting performance.
Don’t be fooled by the friendly, relaxed appearance of Silver Mama. This Italian beauty is more than a family yacht for cozy vacations. It has the potential to make everybody happy. On one hand, it’s as comfortable and elegant as it gets, and on the other hand it’s ready for some adrenaline-pumping adventures.
Built in 2008 by AB Yachts, this boat was refitted in 2017, so it claims to be in excellent shape. Despite a length of just 92 feet (28 meters) Silver Mama boasts a generous volume, enough to include four staterooms, a spacious main salon, a fully-equipped galley, and a perfect outdoor area on the aft deck.
The beautiful salon features large sliding doors that open up to the aft deck, creating a fabulous indoor/outdoor flow, allowing guests plenty of freedom to move. This deck is perfect for al-fresco dining and grilling, but the flybridge is another great area, perfect for sunbathing. All the cabins include bathrooms, and the master suite is similar to those found on larger yachts.
While guests get to enjoy all of that, the Silver Mama effortlessly cruises at 30 knots (34 mph/55 kph), powered by triple diesel engines. It can even go as fast as 50 knots (57 mph/92 kph) – remarkable speeds for a yacht.
Silver Mama was also built with a shallow draft, which enables it cruise close to shorelines, and to reach spots that are difficult to access for other vessels.
This versatile yacht is up for grabs through Northrop & Johnson, with a $2.495 million price tag.
Built in 2008 by AB Yachts, this boat was refitted in 2017, so it claims to be in excellent shape. Despite a length of just 92 feet (28 meters) Silver Mama boasts a generous volume, enough to include four staterooms, a spacious main salon, a fully-equipped galley, and a perfect outdoor area on the aft deck.
The beautiful salon features large sliding doors that open up to the aft deck, creating a fabulous indoor/outdoor flow, allowing guests plenty of freedom to move. This deck is perfect for al-fresco dining and grilling, but the flybridge is another great area, perfect for sunbathing. All the cabins include bathrooms, and the master suite is similar to those found on larger yachts.
While guests get to enjoy all of that, the Silver Mama effortlessly cruises at 30 knots (34 mph/55 kph), powered by triple diesel engines. It can even go as fast as 50 knots (57 mph/92 kph) – remarkable speeds for a yacht.
Silver Mama was also built with a shallow draft, which enables it cruise close to shorelines, and to reach spots that are difficult to access for other vessels.
This versatile yacht is up for grabs through Northrop & Johnson, with a $2.495 million price tag.