Ukrainian Millionaire’s Former Superyacht Is Truly Sophisticated, a Floating Mansion

Some luxury yachts only get better with time, especially if the owners invest in comprehensive refits. Although it will soon be a decade old, this superyacht is still one of the most spectacular on the market, matching a unique exterior with a sumptuous interior.
One of the countless Heesen masterpieces floating around, Sairu is quite mysterious. It’s rumored that it was originally custom built for a Ukrainian millionaire, and named Ann G after his daughter. That was back in 2015. Since then, it changed ownership at least two times, judging by the name modifications to Lady Li, and then Sairu, as it’s currently known.
What’s certain is that all of the alleged owners must have been at least millionaires, since this exquisite pleasure craft is now asking for €28.5 million ($27.8 million) despite its considerable age, according to the Arcon yachts listing. But that won’t seem too much when learning that Sairu was not only designed by Clifford Denn, but also got its interiors refreshed by the acclaimed Raymond Langton Design.
Right from the start, the luxury yacht was born with a unique silhouette, noticeable in the shape of the mast, the hull contours, and the handrails. Even the hull paint is in a customized color, Dark Night Blue.
Although it’s not very big at 50 meters (163 feet) Sairu seems much more spacious. The tender garage was placed forward, to make room for a large beach club, boasting a bar, a hammam, and a gym, in addition to the lounge seating area. Inside, floor-to-ceiling doors and large windows amplify the impression of a larger volume.
In 2019, Raymond Langton’s vision added a glamorous touch to the already-elegant yacht. A modern version of the Art Deco style, the new interior is filled with precious materials and luxury decorations, such as a chandelier, a huge sculpture, and custom stone mosaics.
Up to 12 guests can relax onboard this gorgeous floating mansion, while gently cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph). Famous or not, Sairu’s future owner must be someone with exquisite taste, in order to fully appreciate this custom creation.
