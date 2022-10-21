U.S. Border Patrol Spends $1 Million on New Reconnaissance and Surveillance Drones

Some folks don’t like it, but unmanned technology is becoming an increasingly important part of the military, whether in the shape of ground vehicles, drones, or even robot dogs. Speaking of robot dogs, one of them caused some controversy when it was used in support of border patrol operations. Maybe it’s better to stick to drones for now; they look less threatening than four-legged robots and do a similar job.
The U.S. Border Patrol will start using some new American-made military sUAS (small unmanned aircraft systems). U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a $1 million contract to Teal Drones, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, for its Golden Eagle drone. That sounds like a lot of money, but it’s just a fraction of what U.S. Customs and Border Protection is planning to spend on drones overall.
At the end of last year, it announced signing a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with five drone companies, with an estimated value of $90 million over a period of five years. All of these drones were given the green light by the Department of Defense.
This recent agreement will cover not just the aircraft itself but also battery packs and chargers, gimbal-mounted cameras, transportation cases, as well as training sessions.
The Golden Eagle is described as being lightweight but also rugged, designed in compliance with the strict guidelines set by the Department of Defense. It’s equipped with powerful computer vision, next-generation cameras, and advanced sensors that allow it to operate effectively even in GPS-denied areas. It’s also specifically adapted for nighttime operations. Plus, its propulsion and battery systems, as well as the specific cargo, can be replaced or repaired fast and easily.
The U.S. Border Patrol will apparently use the Golden Eagle in areas where standard surveillance systems and manned air support are not available. The drone will provide reconnaissance, surveillance, and tracking data to field commanders in the area.
At the end of last year, it announced signing a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with five drone companies, with an estimated value of $90 million over a period of five years. All of these drones were given the green light by the Department of Defense.
This recent agreement will cover not just the aircraft itself but also battery packs and chargers, gimbal-mounted cameras, transportation cases, as well as training sessions.
The Golden Eagle is described as being lightweight but also rugged, designed in compliance with the strict guidelines set by the Department of Defense. It’s equipped with powerful computer vision, next-generation cameras, and advanced sensors that allow it to operate effectively even in GPS-denied areas. It’s also specifically adapted for nighttime operations. Plus, its propulsion and battery systems, as well as the specific cargo, can be replaced or repaired fast and easily.
The U.S. Border Patrol will apparently use the Golden Eagle in areas where standard surveillance systems and manned air support are not available. The drone will provide reconnaissance, surveillance, and tracking data to field commanders in the area.