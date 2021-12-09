General Atomics Unveils Mojave Military Drone With Game-Changing Capabilities

Military drones are changing the way warfighters operate. Capable of providing support on land and at sea, these unmanned aerial vehicles play a key role in surveillance and offensive missions.
Defense contractor General Atomics has unveiled a new drone called Mojave. The aircraft was named after a desert characterized by extreme temperatures throughout the seasons, hinting at its ability to operate in any harsh conditions.
Mojave is powered by a 450-hp turboprop engine, and it is based on the avionics and flight control systems of the highly-capable MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones. Compared to its siblings, it features bigger wings with high-lift devices, which allows it to take off and land on runways considerably shorter than typical airport ones.
It can also be operated from rugged surfaces, giving it considerable endurance and persistence advantages over manned aircraft. Because of these advancements, Mojave is ideal for performing reconnaissance missions in remote locations.
Its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities offer warfighters the possibility of using the drone in different settings that include “aircraft carrier-based options, unlocking naval missions or sea-based support for special operations forces.”
Mojave combines all the latest tech to deliver improved reliability, range, and endurance. It has a payload capacity of 3,600 lbs (1,633 kg), and it can carry Electro-Optical and Infrared sensors, moving target detection and location sensors, and signal intelligence to help it provide support in surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
The drone is not only able to detect and track threats, but it can also eliminate them as it comes with increased firepower. As far as weaponry is concerned, Mojave can carry up to 16 Hellfire or equivalent missiles, and it’s able to reload weapons incredibly fast in sites that are near conflict zones.
General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said that its “revolutionary design, based on 7 million flight hours of UAS experience, increases expeditionary employment options – making Mojave a real game changer.”
The drone completed its maiden flight this summer, and it continues to impress with its improved capabilities.
