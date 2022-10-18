Horizon Launches New Luxury Yacht With Spacious Beach Club

A new Horizon Yachts vessel hit the water. Built for a repeat client, the E75 has a design that focuses on relaxation and entertainment. The yacht has an elegant interior filled with luxe amenities and also boasts a large beach club that offers guests the ultimate experience at sea.
This 75-ft (23-meter) vessel has a sleek profile and great interior volumes that are usually found on far larger yachts. The latest build was specifically designed to match the preferences and lifestyle of a repeat Australian owner.
The new E75 comes with an enclosed sky lounge, which can be accessed via a floating staircase to port. From there, passengers can also use another stairway to get to the lower deck. That's where guest accommodations can be found, along with the full-beam master suite. There are two VIP staterooms and a shared ensuite. The master suite has a sophisticated look, featuring Cambria Hawkesmoore quartz and marble stonework.
But that's not the only room fitted with fine materials. The main salon, which can be accessed by using a sliding glass door, also includes satin walnut woodworking. Elsewhere on the aft deck, you'll notice a dinette and a bar area, and a wet bar aft. There's also an L-shaped sofa to starboard that is positioned next to an entertainment console.
The galley and the country kitchen are somewhat raised from the main salon. However, they were designed to maintain an open-plan atmosphere. The galley area includes a center island with a Cambria Britannicca stone waterfall edge.
Perhaps the element that stands out the most on the yacht is the spacious beach club. Designed to provide the ultimate relaxation at sea, the beach club blends with the Hi/Lo swim platform, taking passengers closer to the water. There, guests will also enjoy a lounge, a dining area with television, and a galley.
Once the owner receives its new luxury yacht, he intends to take part in the Horizon Yacht Australia Owners' Rendezvous that will be held in November. Then, he will take its E75 from Australia's Gold Coast to Auckland, New Zealand.
