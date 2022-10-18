The All-New Chevrolet Trax Is Coming to Mexico in 2023

In production since 2013, the Chevy Trax was classified as a subcompact crossover until the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit revealed the second generation. Larger than its predecessor, the newcomer will arrive in Mexico sometime next year as a 2024 model with a three-cylinder turbo engine.
Codenamed LIH, the 1.2-liter engine isn’t exactly the most appealing in the compact segment. Be that as it may, it’s more than adequate for its displacement, churning out 137 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 162 pound-foot (219 Nm) of torque at 2,500 rpm. These output figures perfectly match those of the 1.2-liter turbo Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Slotted right above the Chevy Trailblazer, the second-generation Trax is priced at $21,495 excluding destination freight charge in the United States. The Mexican variant does not have a sticker price yet. No fewer than five trim levels will be offered: the LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ. The LS and 1RS come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, whereas the remainder of the lineup features an 11-inch unit and an 8.0-inch driver information center.
"The all-new Trax has everything you need and more," declared Chevrolet brand vice president Scott Bell. "More space. More features. More style. This is a compact-sized vehicle that is going to surprise customers with its value while also playing an important role as a gateway for Chevrolet.”
Four inches lower compared to the preceding model, the redesigned Trax flaunts nearly six more inches of wheelbase, two more inches in terms of width, and a whopping 11 more inches fore to aft. Given these numbers, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that rear-passenger legroom has gone up.
The additional rear-passenger legroom (3 more inches) is joined by 12 percent more maximum cargo capacity, namely 54.1 cubic feet (1,532 liters) with the rear seats folded into the floor. In their upright position, the capacity behind the rear seats is listed as 25.6 cubic feet (725 liters).
Based on the VSS-F platform, the all-new Trax comes only with FWD.
