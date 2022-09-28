GM Recalls 95,231 SUVs Over Failing Rearview Cameras

The GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5, and Cadillac XT6 have been recalled in June 2022 for an issue regarding the rear suspension toe link. Not even a month later, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit called back these nameplates due to an issue regarding the fuel tank rollover valve. As for the latest recall involving these mid-size crossovers, the American automaker has to replace the coaxial cables of 95,231 vehicles.
This recall started with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which opened an investigation on July 22nd based on a grand total of 12 complaints, several field reports, and a NHTSA-submitted complaint from the owner of a GMC Acadia who got into an accident.
GM investigated this problem in July 2020, but closed it soon thereafter based on field-data analysis. GM was forced to look into this issue again following the federal watchdog’s investigation, identifying that “the rate of relevant field complaints had risen over time.” Surprise!
Adding insult to injury, GM is aware of three alleged minor crashes related to this condition. It should be noted that only vehicles equipped with Surround Vision are called back. The crimping process used to attach connectors to the coaxial cables may have been insufficient to provide consistent signal quality, which leads to intermittent operation or failure.
Supplied by North Carolina-based TE Connectivity, the suspect components bear part numbers 84966435, 84704472, and 84704495. It should also be noted that the supplier took the blame for the substandard crimping process rather than General Motors, although GM shares a bit of the blame for working with suppliers that don’t take their jobs more seriously.
Dealers have been instructed to replace the affected coaxial cables, whereas known owners will be notified by first-class mail on November 7th. Affected GMC Acadia vehicles were produced between May 6th, 2019 and June 24th, 2021 to the tune of 44,702 units. The Cadillac XT6 numbers 29,837 examples produced between February 25th, 2019 and June 24th, 2021. As for the Cadillac XT5, make that May 1st, 2019 through June 23rd, 2021.
