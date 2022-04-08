2022 Chevrolet S10 Max Launched With Two Engines, Three Cab Options

What do you call a Maxus T70 redesigned by General Motors with a front fascia that scares little children? S10 Max is how the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit calls this pickup, which is offered in Mexico alongside three siblings. These are the mid-size Colorado, the work-oriented Silverado, and better-equipped Cheyenne based on the Silverado.
Even though it features Chinese underpinnings, the S10 Max is tailored specifically for this market. “We are venturing into one of the most important truck segments, since 10 out of every 100 vehicles currently sold in Mexico are mid-size trucks,” said Jorge Plata, Marketing Director at GM Mexico.
Available in chassis cab, regular cab, and double cab flavors, this fellow is rocking 16-inch aluminum wheels instead of steelies. Six body colors, manually-adjustable headlights, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration also need to be mentioned. Highlights further include four-speaker audio, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning with rear vents, push-button ignition, cruise control, and power windows.
Cargo box versions are fitted with two steps on the rear bumper. The range-topping double cab turbo 4x4 sweetens the deal with body-color everything, a spray-on bedliner, and six exterior tie-down points. Lesser versions come with rear-wheel drive and a 2.4L naturally-aspirated engine coupled to a five-speed transmission. The 2.0L turbo levels up to a six-speed manual.
The free-breathing lump develops 141 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (200 Nm) of torque, which is alright for this kind of truck. The force-fed option is more like it thanks to 218 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).
Pricing starts at 379,900 pesos for the rear-wheel-drive chassis cab, which is $18,950 at current exchange rates. The regular cab is 405,900 pesos ($20,250), the double cab is priced at 439,900 pesos ($21,950), and the double cab turbo with four-wheel drive is 599,900 pesos ($29,950).
The S10 Max will reach Mexican dealers starting in early May.
