New Mexico-Made Hurricane Twin-Turbo Engine Revealed as Inline Six-Cylinder With V8 Power

Given the nature of the automotive industry, it’s not every day that a new engine steps into the spotlight. That means when they do, they’re sure to catch the eye of enthusiasts waiting for new technological advancements.
This week is the turn of multinational company Stellantis to steal the show, with the unveiling of a new Hurricane engine, coming into the spotlight with the promise of reduced emission levels (15 percent more efficient than larger engines, Stellantis says) native to a modern-day powerplant, but blended with the levels of power normally coming from a V8.
Designed to account for potential future integration with electrification, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo will be offered in two configurations, Standard Output (SO) and High Output (HO), each tailored to suit a specific need: efficiency or performance.
Although “specific horsepower and torque ratings will vary” based on what vehicles it’ll power (first Hurricane-powered cars should become available by the end of the year), the company hints at more than 500 hp and 475 lb.-ft of torque for the HO, with 90 percent of peak torque available from 2,350 rpm all the way to the red line.
The engine, which shares bore and stroke and cylinder spacing with the already available 2.0-liter I4 deployed on Jeep models, uses two high-flow turbochargers, one for three cylinders, providing 22 psi of boost for the SO and 26 psi for the HO.
The Hurricane, which Stellantis will be making at the Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico, will power vehicles built on the STLA Large (coming in 2023) and STLA Frame (2024) platforms. That means anything from “a wide variety of SUVs” to “the next generation of American muscle cars with breakthrough performances,” as Harald Wester, Stellantis Chief Engineering Officer said back in 2021.
Full technical details on the Hurricane twin-turbo can be found in the press release section below.
Designed to account for potential future integration with electrification, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo will be offered in two configurations, Standard Output (SO) and High Output (HO), each tailored to suit a specific need: efficiency or performance.
Although “specific horsepower and torque ratings will vary” based on what vehicles it’ll power (first Hurricane-powered cars should become available by the end of the year), the company hints at more than 500 hp and 475 lb.-ft of torque for the HO, with 90 percent of peak torque available from 2,350 rpm all the way to the red line.
The engine, which shares bore and stroke and cylinder spacing with the already available 2.0-liter I4 deployed on Jeep models, uses two high-flow turbochargers, one for three cylinders, providing 22 psi of boost for the SO and 26 psi for the HO.
The Hurricane, which Stellantis will be making at the Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico, will power vehicles built on the STLA Large (coming in 2023) and STLA Frame (2024) platforms. That means anything from “a wide variety of SUVs” to “the next generation of American muscle cars with breakthrough performances,” as Harald Wester, Stellantis Chief Engineering Officer said back in 2021.
Full technical details on the Hurricane twin-turbo can be found in the press release section below.