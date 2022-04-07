1954 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Still Runs, Comes With Rare, Removable Hardtop

The early Chevrolet Corvette C1 might have been disappointingly slow for the 1950s, but it's a desirable and expensive classic in 2022. First-year models are obviously the rarest, with only 300 units built, but the 1955 Corvette is also a hard-to-find C1 with production at only 700 examples.
The 1954 C1 is a different story because Chevrolet put together 3,640 units that year. Granted, it's not a huge number given that many soldiered on into the 21st century in terrible condition, but it's easier to find one. However, you'd be hard-pressed to locate a 1954 Corvette that still has its original, removable hardtop.
If you're in the market for such a gem, here's one that's being auctioned off on eBay as we speak. It's an unrestored example that needs a lot of love and a paint job, but it's mostly complete, and, more importantly, it still has a hardtop. Moreover, it also includes the hard-to-find side windows (the C1 was designed without roll-up windows).
And don't let the car's barn find-like looks fool you. This 1954 Corvette still runs and drives. Actually, the ad claims that it's currently registered through 2022. And it gets its juice from its numbers-matching engine. If you know Corvettes, you're probably aware that this is one of those unloved six-cylinder models.
Until 1955, all Corvettes came with a 235-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) Blue Flame under the hood. Rated at only 150 horsepower, it made the Corvette a lackluster sports car, an image that didn't change until Chevy introduced the small-block V8 in 1955. The mill mates to its original two-speed Powerglide automatic.
While the ad doesn't include a lot of info, the seller claims the car is 100% complete. And judging by the photos, he isn't lying. On the flip side, the engine's red/orange color is strange, as these inline-six mills are usually blue. Maybe it was repainted at some point?
The black dash panel is also weird. 1954 Corvettes with red interiors were usually shipped with white panels, so this could be a second modification that was operated some time in the past. Anyway, the ad says the "car has been in storage for many years," and it shows. I'd dare to say it's been off the road for decades until recently.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "michaelborg59," the Corvette has gained a lot of attention to it in just a few days since it's online. With 30 bids on the block, pricing has gone up to $27,069. The reserve hasn't been met yet, but the auction will be up for three more days. For reference, 1954 Corvettes in Fair condition fetch more than $40,000, while Concours-ready examples are evaluated at more than $200,000.
