GM Recalls Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain Due to Loose Bolt

Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the Chevy Equinox is a favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for all the wrong reasons. The compact-sized crossover and the badge-engineered GMC Terrain have been called back once again, this time over a loose bolt in the driver’s seat.
How did General Motors discover this condition? “During noise testing” as per the attached report, which further mentions that “a driver seat frame height-adjust pivot bolt was found on the floor.” General Motors became aware of this issue on July 15th through the Speak Up For Safety program.
As expected – although uncanny – the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit opened a formal investigation more than a month later, on August 16th. Inspections at the plants and inspections of parts returned to the supplier identified stripped or loose bolts in the power seat frames produced by Amvian Mexico in the period between June 30th, 2022 and July 15th, 2022.
Thankfully for General Motors, the aforementioned supplier, and owners, no field incidents have been associated with this problem thus far. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the driver seats of 7,571 vehicles, then replace the cushion frames if necessary. Replacement seat cushion frames were produced outside of the suspect build window as per General Motors.
The Detroit-based automaker highlights that containment efforts were initiated at both tier-one and tier-two suppliers, as well as the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico, on July 15th. Owners can look forward to recall notices arriving by first-class mail starting on November 14th, 2022.
Of the 7,571 vehicles mentioned earlier, the Equinox accounts for 6,170 units and the terrain for 1,401 units. Suspect Equinox vehicles were assembled between July 9th, 2021 and July 17th, 2022, whereas suspect Terrains rolled off the line from June 30th, 2022, through July 17th, 2022.
Priced from $26,300 sans destination freight charge, the Equinox slots between the subcompact Trailblazer and the Camaro-styled Blazer. The Terrain, on the other hand, costs more than the Canyon mid-size pickup.
As expected – although uncanny – the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit opened a formal investigation more than a month later, on August 16th. Inspections at the plants and inspections of parts returned to the supplier identified stripped or loose bolts in the power seat frames produced by Amvian Mexico in the period between June 30th, 2022 and July 15th, 2022.
Thankfully for General Motors, the aforementioned supplier, and owners, no field incidents have been associated with this problem thus far. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the driver seats of 7,571 vehicles, then replace the cushion frames if necessary. Replacement seat cushion frames were produced outside of the suspect build window as per General Motors.
The Detroit-based automaker highlights that containment efforts were initiated at both tier-one and tier-two suppliers, as well as the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico, on July 15th. Owners can look forward to recall notices arriving by first-class mail starting on November 14th, 2022.
Of the 7,571 vehicles mentioned earlier, the Equinox accounts for 6,170 units and the terrain for 1,401 units. Suspect Equinox vehicles were assembled between July 9th, 2021 and July 17th, 2022, whereas suspect Terrains rolled off the line from June 30th, 2022, through July 17th, 2022.
Priced from $26,300 sans destination freight charge, the Equinox slots between the subcompact Trailblazer and the Camaro-styled Blazer. The Terrain, on the other hand, costs more than the Canyon mid-size pickup.