2022 Chevrolet Equinox MSRP Increased by $250 Across the Board

A favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for all the wrong reasons, the Chevrolet Equinox was facelifted for the 2022 model year. As part of the redesign, General Motors hiked up the sticker price by $2k by discontinuing the L grade in favor of the LS, LT, RS, and Premier.
General Motors performed a smaller increase back in May, upping the destination freight charge by $200. Two months later, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has upped the suggester retail price by an additional $250.
As a result of the latest increase, the most affordable specification currently retails at $27,445 including the $1,395 destination freight charge. The LS FWD can be upgraded with all-wheel drive for an additional $1,600 as per the configurator. Higher up the spectrum, the pretty well-equipped LT is listed at $28,545 or $30,145. The RS can be had from $31,745 or $33,345.
The zenith of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox lineup is the Premier, which curiously enough, offers front-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive as standard. These configurations are currently going for $32,645 or $34,245.
What exactly do you get for your hard-earned moolah? According to the build & price tool, “some features shown may have limited, later, or no availability” due to numerous supply chain disruptions. The chip shortage is the worst of the bunch due to the domino effect it has on the industry.
Highlights for the LS trim include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless phone connectivity, a 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats, LED headlamps, Teen Driver Technology for nosy parents, and Chevy Safety Assist. The latter comprises forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assistance, following distance indicator, and automatic high beams.
The LT improves the former’s recipe with a power driver’s seat, multi-color driver information display, and light-emitting diodes for the daytime running lamps. The RS gets heated front seats, a rear power liftgate, front park assist, and rear park assist. Finally, the Premier is treated to machined-face aluminum wheels, better infotainment, leather seats, and heated front seats with memory for the driver. Not bad for the money, not bad at all.
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is exclusively offered with a 1.5-liter turbo that’s susceptible to a few common issues. Codenamed LYX, the successor of the LFV puts out 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet (275 Nm) at 2,000 revolutions per minute. A six-speed automatic will have to make do.
