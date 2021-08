Tire Delamination Prompts GM to Recall the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain

It all started on June 11th when the owner of a Terrain came to a General Motors dealership with complaints of vibrations and thumping noises while driving. The gentleman in question had a previous issue with another tire while on a road trip, resulting in a replacement tire. Both rubber shoes were sent by GM to Hankook, and both were from DOT number 0521. The Detroit-based automaker became aware of a third Kinergy GT H436 tire related to this condition on July 2nd, which also carries DOT number 0521.The supplier investigated the issue until July 9th, pointing the finger at “an insufficient amount of curative agent in a particular batch of rubber.” General Motors became aware of the verdict on July 12th, and somewhat expected of the biggest automaker in Detroit, owners won’t get replacement tires until September 20th. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the manufacturing date or barcode information on all tires on the aforementioned vehicles and to replace specific tires from the subject batch.The Equinox and Terrain included in this callback were manufactured at the Ramos Arizpe and San Luis Potosi facilities in Mexico on July 2nd and July 5th. A total of 7,082 units are recalled in the United States of America, and General Motors isn’t aware of any injuries or accidents related to this issue.Identified as part number 84337548 in the parts system, the 235/50 by 19-inch tires are described as grand touring all-seasons by the South Korean supplier. To whom it may concern, this particular tire is currently available to purchase from online vendors for a little over $200 excluding shipping.