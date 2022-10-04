Chevrolet Bolt Demand Is Finally on the Rise, Fueled by Hefty Price Cuts and a Hertz Deal

Mary Barra always said that a $30,000 electric vehicle would accelerate EV adoption to never-before-seen levels. Now, GM finally has a sub-$30,000 EV, and the demand seems to rise, as Barra predicted. Let’s not forget the hefty discount that GM threw at customers, though.
GM had an impressive Q3 quarter in the U.S., stealing the sales crown from Toyota and leaving Stellantis in the dust (Ford hasn’t published Q3 results yet). Electric vehicles also saw increased demand, with the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV in pole position, with almost 15,000 units sold in the quarter. This is a new record for the veteran EV, which was recently involved in a fiery scandal due to its exploding batteries.
The demand for the Chevrolet Bolt duo has never been so strong, proving that even the worst scandals can be put behind when the price is right. Chevrolet recently slashed the MSRP for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which now start at $25,600 and $27,200, respectively. They are now easily the most affordable EVs on the market, which explains the increased demand.
Not only the price cuts contributed to the heightened demand, but also the incentive package offered to Bolt customers. Whether you buy or lease a Bolt, Chevrolet offers a unique customer-focused program that covers the installation of a home charger through Qmerit or public charging credits through EVGo. Nearly two-thirds of Bolt EV and Bolt EUV retail customers are said to have chosen the home charging option.
We’re not sure whether this demand spike takes into account Hertz’s alleged plans to buy 175,000 electric vehicles from GM. Deliveries would start next year with Chevrolet Bolt. However, neither GM nor Hertz said how many units are included in the deal. According to GM, the demand is so high now that Chevrolet cannot keep up with production for the first time in the past year. That’s why it plans to increase production from the current 44,000 units per year to more than 70,000 units per year in 2023.
