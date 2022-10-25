New Explorer Superyacht Concept Draws Inspiration From the Obscure Tetrosomus Fish

Italian boat designer Green Yachts Design Studio, which focuses on sustainable yachting evolution, has recently unveiled renderings for a brand-new superyacht concept named Tetrosomus 45.
The new concept envisions a 156-foot (47.55-meter) explorer superyacht featuring a unique design, which was developed in partnership with Cheyenne Yachts Yard. Interestingly, the project started from an exoskeleton study, similar to that of the obscure Tetrosomus fish that is known to live in deep waters.
Because the fish lives in the depths of the oceans, over 650 feet (200 meters) below, it has a robust exoskeleton structure, and that’s what the Tetrosomus 45 yacht’s designers wanted to replicate. As such, the vessel’s profile follows defined geometrics and comes with an outer shell made of steel meant to protect the innermost part made of aluminum, which creates a hexagonal rectangular structure.
In order to be able to withstand even the most difficult sea conditions, the designers envisioned the Tetrosomus 45 with a high and imposing bow. Moreover, the explorer will have a beam of 32 feet (9.8 meters) and a draft of 9 feet (2.90 meters).
Green Yachts say the explorer yacht will be available in two versions - a Ushuaia iteration that will feature a high and protective stern and a Capri variant featuring a lower stern to allow closer contact with the surrounding ocean.
Similarly, prospective clients will be able to choose between two different interior layouts and styles - one warm Nordic interior and a cooler, modern Mediterranean style.
The yacht will offer accommodation for up to ten guests across five staterooms, as well as twelve crew members in six cabins. The owner’s stateroom is located on the main deck, while the guest cabins are on the lower deck. A spacious salon and a dining area with large windows can also be found on the main deck.
Meanwhile, the upper deck houses, besides the wheelhouse, a private lounge with alfresco dining as well as a panoramic sun deck that offers beautiful, uninterrupted views of the surroundings.
The Tetrosomus 45 yacht will be built by Cheyenne Yachts and promises to provide a maximum speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph/ 27.7 kph) and a cruising speed of 10.5 knots (12 mph/ 19.4 kph)
Because the fish lives in the depths of the oceans, over 650 feet (200 meters) below, it has a robust exoskeleton structure, and that’s what the Tetrosomus 45 yacht’s designers wanted to replicate. As such, the vessel’s profile follows defined geometrics and comes with an outer shell made of steel meant to protect the innermost part made of aluminum, which creates a hexagonal rectangular structure.
In order to be able to withstand even the most difficult sea conditions, the designers envisioned the Tetrosomus 45 with a high and imposing bow. Moreover, the explorer will have a beam of 32 feet (9.8 meters) and a draft of 9 feet (2.90 meters).
Green Yachts say the explorer yacht will be available in two versions - a Ushuaia iteration that will feature a high and protective stern and a Capri variant featuring a lower stern to allow closer contact with the surrounding ocean.
Similarly, prospective clients will be able to choose between two different interior layouts and styles - one warm Nordic interior and a cooler, modern Mediterranean style.
The yacht will offer accommodation for up to ten guests across five staterooms, as well as twelve crew members in six cabins. The owner’s stateroom is located on the main deck, while the guest cabins are on the lower deck. A spacious salon and a dining area with large windows can also be found on the main deck.
Meanwhile, the upper deck houses, besides the wheelhouse, a private lounge with alfresco dining as well as a panoramic sun deck that offers beautiful, uninterrupted views of the surroundings.
The Tetrosomus 45 yacht will be built by Cheyenne Yachts and promises to provide a maximum speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph/ 27.7 kph) and a cruising speed of 10.5 knots (12 mph/ 19.4 kph)