Heesen's 220-Foot Explorer Yacht Concept Boasts a Three-Story Owner's Suite

Dutch shipyard Heesen and British studio Winch Design teamed up for a new superyacht concept. Meet the XV67, a 220-ft (67-meter) vessel designed to combine the luxury of a superyacht with the go-anywhere capabilities of an explorer.
Heesen introduced the first explorer yacht in 2019 at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The vessel, named Xventure, was also designed in collaboration with renowned design studio Winch Design. It was a 187-ft (57-meter) motor yacht created to take owners to the far-flung corners of the world. The new XV67 maintains the ruggedness of its predecessor but combines the sense of adventure with luxury in a bigger package.
It is a head turner engineered to "roam the Galapagos islands or even the Arctic Ocean but still look elegant and utterly at home in St Tropez or Portofino." The explorer yacht features a sleek profile complemented by a vertical bow with bowsprit. The outdoor spaces on the XV67 are incredibly generous. It has plenty of space for entertainment areas, including a large pool on the sundeck. There's also a teppanyaki bar and a firepit that can be enjoyed by both the owners and the passengers.
The yacht also comes with a helipad that can fit a light helicopter, such as an Airbus H145. When there is no aircraft on board, this area can be used to host an outdoor cinema. The vessel features great interior volumes as well since the water toys are stored on the open aft deck. This made room in the garage for larger guest accommodations.
And the guest cabins aren't the only ones to offer a lot of space. There's a three-story master stateroom included on the yacht, which also comes with a private deck. A large crow's nest specifically designed for the owner will offer privacy as well.
Other features included on this superyacht are a fitness center on the bridge deck and a wellness area. It also comes with a sky lounge with large windows that let natural light inside and a spacious wheelhouse. Heesen didn't offer many details regarding the yacht's performance. What we know is that the owners will be able to choose between a traditional diesel system and hybrid propulsion.
