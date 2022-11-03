Project Screen Superyacht With Not One but Two Cinemas Will Be Built by Ares Shipyard

German designer Frank Neubelt first stunned the yachting world with his Project Screen superyacht concept in 2021, when he presented it as a world cruiser built for experienced owners who want to entertain their families and friends at sea.
That’s because the 235-foot (72-meter) vessel is envisioned with not one but two cinemas on board, one on the generous 1,184 square-foot (110 square-meter) beach club aft and the other on the sun deck.
Now, we find out that this superyacht concept is bound to turn into reality through a recently signed collaboration between Frank Neubelt Yacht Design, German Yacht Couture, and Turkey-based Ares Shipyard. It will be the first superyacht offered by Ares, which will take care of naval architecture.
According to Superyacht Times, prospective clients can expect a build time of three years.
Since its inception in 2016, the Turkish shipyard has managed to make a name for itself as the largest exporter of military and commercial vessels, with over 100 hulls delivered to date. It is known worldwide for its diverse range of upscale, next-gen marine vessels.
Project Screen features a fast-displacement hull made of steel with an aluminum superstructure. It offers a spacious interior of 1,550 GT and 7,600 square feet (706 square meters) of living space. No wonder the vessel has been presented as “one of the most voluminous superyachts in her size.”
Accommodation onboard Screen is offered by up to 14 guests. The owner benefits from a private deck with a private fore and aft terrace. Guests will be welcomed in two VIP staterooms on the upper deck and four twin cabins on the lower deck. Those in the VIP suites will also enjoy private terraces and offices.
Among the standout features, we can mention the generous beach club equipped with a sauna, steam bath, infinity pool, gym areas, and a 13-foot (4-meter) integrated screen located right in front of a rotatable sofa.
In terms of performance, Screen is powered by four hybrid diesel-electric Rolls Royce motors that allow it to reach a top speed of 18 knots (20 mph/33 kph) and a range of 9,000 miles (nearly 14,500 km) when cruising at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
Now, we find out that this superyacht concept is bound to turn into reality through a recently signed collaboration between Frank Neubelt Yacht Design, German Yacht Couture, and Turkey-based Ares Shipyard. It will be the first superyacht offered by Ares, which will take care of naval architecture.
According to Superyacht Times, prospective clients can expect a build time of three years.
Since its inception in 2016, the Turkish shipyard has managed to make a name for itself as the largest exporter of military and commercial vessels, with over 100 hulls delivered to date. It is known worldwide for its diverse range of upscale, next-gen marine vessels.
Project Screen features a fast-displacement hull made of steel with an aluminum superstructure. It offers a spacious interior of 1,550 GT and 7,600 square feet (706 square meters) of living space. No wonder the vessel has been presented as “one of the most voluminous superyachts in her size.”
Accommodation onboard Screen is offered by up to 14 guests. The owner benefits from a private deck with a private fore and aft terrace. Guests will be welcomed in two VIP staterooms on the upper deck and four twin cabins on the lower deck. Those in the VIP suites will also enjoy private terraces and offices.
Among the standout features, we can mention the generous beach club equipped with a sauna, steam bath, infinity pool, gym areas, and a 13-foot (4-meter) integrated screen located right in front of a rotatable sofa.
In terms of performance, Screen is powered by four hybrid diesel-electric Rolls Royce motors that allow it to reach a top speed of 18 knots (20 mph/33 kph) and a range of 9,000 miles (nearly 14,500 km) when cruising at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).