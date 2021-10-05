Screen 70 Superyacht Is How Millionaires Do Netflix and Chill at Sea

The rich do it differently, though. Screen, the latest superyacht concept to make figurative waves, is a sum of all these small life treats we all give ourselves once in a while, but elevated to a whole new level of sophistication and luxury.
Screen is penned by famous German designer and naval architect Frank Neubelt and released through his studio German Yacht Couture, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. If there’s a time and place to present a new concept that will probably herald new industry trends, the Monaco Yacht Show is definitely it.
Measuring 70 meters (230 feet) in length and officially dubbed Screen 70, this superyacht provides a generous interior volume of 1,400 GT spread across four decks, and a total of 700 square meters (7,535 square feet) of living space. It’s a sizable vessel, alright, but it’s designed under the pretense of privacy and intimacy. That is to say, despite its size, it’s meant to offer both for the owner and a very limited number of guests.
the vessel and comes with its own master stateroom. Two VIP suites are available on the upper deck, each with its own private deck, lounge and office, and four twin cabins on the lower one.
“Screen 70 was designed for family and friends to cruise on,” the designer says in a statement to Boat International, of the goal behind the project. “Particular attention was given to the private spaces,” a most natural concern given the ongoing international health crisis and the focus it has put on social distancing.
So what does this actually translate to on board this hypothetical superyacht? It translates into the most luxurious space for rest and relaxation, which offers incredible amenities and as much (or as little) privacy as the owner and guests could want.
For instance, Screen has two cinemas on board, hence its name. One is available on the sprawling, 110 square-meter (1,184 square-foot) beach club aft, while the other is to be found on the sun deck. Most superyachts these days have either a screening room or a proper cinema on board, but Screen takes the crown by featuring two of them. It’s probably the stuff of a movie buff’s dreams – a rich movie buff, that is.
The garage is situated forward and, while not detailed, it is said to be large enough to house an array of toys and tenders, the latter of which can be as big as 9 meters (30 feet) in length.
Screen would be powered by four Rolls-Royce electric-diesel engines, and capable of topping at an impressive 18 knots. At a more leisurely cruising speed of 10 knots, it would have a range of 9,000 nautical miles – more than plenty for a dream vacation with family or the closest friends who share the same interests and hobbies as the owner.
