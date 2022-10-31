Nigerian Mogul’s $60M Former Superyacht Was First a Japanese-Built Cruise Ship

Not all the superyachts parading around the most stunning places on Earth were born to become floating luxury toys for millionaires and billionaires. Some of them, like the majestic Emir, have humble roots and a long history. But that only adds character to their imposing silhouette and lavish amenities.
Globalization is perfectly reflected in the Emir superyacht’s history. A history that is hard to guess just by admiring the elegant vessel that was spotted anchored off Eze-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera. The yacht is currently not available for charter, which means that its new, mysterious owner was most likely onboard, enjoying a vacation at this famous location.
Before this, the vessel was named O’Mega, and allegedly owned by a Nigerian tycoon whose company is, among other things, the exclusive importer of Geely Cars for Nigeria. At the time, the yacht now known as Emir was one of the most popular luxury charter option for those who could afford it, as one week onboard asked for more than $600,000.
But Emir’s history dates back to the ‘80s. It was actually built in Japan, by a name that’s not linked with superyacht building, but with commercial vessels – Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). That’s because Toshima was not a superyacht, but a small cruise ship. More than a decade later, it would be converted into an elegant pleasure craft, boasting a design by the Greek Studio Vafiadis.
The massive 270-footer (82.5 meters) has plenty of room for 28 guests, who can be accommodated across 14 sumptuous cabins, as well as for an equally-large crew. Her many amenities include a spa pool, a gym, a large home cinema, and a garage filled with water toys, one of them being a closed limousine tender.
A floating palace such as this one requires powerful engines. Powered by twin Yanmar engines of 1,975 HP each, Emir can speed up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), while also offering a transatlantic range of more than 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 miles/7,400 km).
