$52 Million Akira Is a Powerhouse Disguised as a Lavish Superyacht, Easily Hits 25 MPH

Project Akira was created for those who want to indulge in all the luxuries of a typical superyacht that also have a “need for speed.” To achieve that, the first yacht in a new class of pleasure craft built by the renowned Heesen shipyard was created using top-level naval architecture and advanced technology.
Heesen is known for the impeccable design of its ultra-luxurious yachts, and Project Akira is no exception. According to Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, he designed it to look “like a leaping animal.” The aggressive yet sleek silhouette hides innovative design features that support its performance.
The 186-foot (57 meters) beast is the first in Heesen’s high-speed aluminum series, based on the patented FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) developed by the reputable Van Oossanen naval architects. Thanks to this, Akira requires less power, burning only half of the fuel needed for conventional steel yachts of the same size.
Equipped with two MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines that are also compliant with the IMO (International Maritime Organization) Tier III standards for emission control, the majestic Akira easily hits a remarkable speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph). At an economical speed of 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph), this sleek yacht also offers a great range of 3,900 nautical miles (4,488 miles/7,222 km).
Akira’s performance is matched by the lavish, generous spaces on board. Created by British design studio Harrison Eidsgaard, its interior is based on a seamless indoor-outdoor flux. For example, imagine soaking in a freestanding bathtub in the master bathroom while admiring the breathtaking view of the ocean, thanks to the strategic placement close to the vast windows. "The whole premise of the design is about the view,” said designer Ben Harrison.
Akira is currently being built and expected to be delivered by the summer of 2024, but it’s still looking for the one. More specifically, the one who would be willing to part with $52.2 million in order to get their hands on this high-speed masterpiece, available through Black Orange Yachts.
