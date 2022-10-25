Israeli Tech Millionaire’s American Luxury Yacht Has Cruised Around the World

Despite their large spaces onboard and lavish amenities that provide all the comfort of a floating home, most luxury charter yachts stick to certain areas that are well-known vacation destinations for wealthy guests. But this American-built beauty is an exception, even though it’s not an explorer officially.
At first glance, the 162-foot (49.5 meters) La Dea II seems to be just another beautiful boat ready to show off in places like the French Riviera. Flaunting a deep-blue hull and a bright-white superstructure, this sleek yacht doesn’t look anything like a rugged explorer. And it’s not one. Even so, it has cruised much more than other similar vessels.
Not only has it reached places such as Tahiti, Malaysia, and the Galapagos Islands, but it even completed a trip around the world.
Built in the U.S. 15 years ago, by Trinity Yachts, La Dea II underwent an extensive refit in 2018, making sure that it stays in great shape. It’s allegedly owned by Shlomo Dovrat, an Israeli millionaire who built his fortune in the high-tech industry. But, like many millionaire yacht owners, Dovrat did not keep this beauty to himself.
La Dea is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons, and one week onboard costs at least $173,000.
More than a proven world-cruiser that can also hit an impressive speed of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph) La Dea is also a classic family yacht, revealing classic interiors with a timeless elegance. A generous jacuzzi welcomes guests on the large sun deck, surrounded by sun pads, while the sophisticate master suite has its own jacuzzi bath inside the large en-suite bathroom. A fully-equipped gym, al-fresco-dining areas, and TVs in all the cabins are additional perks for those who step on board.
Last but not least, La Dea is packed with water toys, ready for fun and adventure once the yacht arrives in some beautiful remote spot that must be explored properly.
