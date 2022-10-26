Feadship Unveils EXPV, a 285-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Floating Glass Bridge

Dutch shipyard Feadship presented a brand-new superyacht concept called EXPV. The vessel was created in collaboration with British studio Harrison Eidsgaard, and it features a "radical" design. It includes a floating glass bridge that connects two deckhouses and an expansive beach club.
The superyacht, which measures 285-ft (87 meters) in length, was designed to offer owners privacy. It's a unique concept that comes with two separate deckhouses. The owners have their own section forward on the ship, which includes an office positioned behind the wheelhouse and a full-master suite. There's also an observation lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace that overlooks the foredeck.
The guests have a dedicated space aft. They can find accommodation in six suites across two deck levels. All the suites come with private terraces and can be combined into large VIPs. The two deckhouses have their own staircases and elevators. However, they are also joined by a suspended glass bridge that provides breathtaking views. People can actually see through the bridge when they stand by the flagpole in the stern of the EXPV.
Of course, that's not the only place where the owners and the guests can socialize. In the middle of the yacht is what Feadship calls the "Ocean Lounge," which is basically a luxurious beach club that extends to the sea via two folding platforms.
The platforms, which are positioned on each side of the yacht, are positioned slightly above the water level. So they can be extended even in rough conditions. Moreover, they can remain open at night thanks to the sliding glass doors that separate the outdoors from the indoors. Elsewhere, the Ocean Lounge features a swimming pool and a large skylight.
The EXPV is a luxury superyacht, so it has dedicated areas for toys. The vessel has two helipads, one is located above the observation lounge, and it can be easily accessed by the owner. The other one is positioned towards the bow, and it can serve as a sunbathing area or relaxation spot when there's no helicopter on board.
The vessel can also house several water toys. Above the Ocean Lounge, EXPV has space for two 44.3-ft (13.5-meter) tenders. Moreover, it has a garage under the foredeck that can store more tenders. You can find out more about the superyacht concept in the clip down below, where Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Feadship Director / CEO Royal Van Lent Shipyard, and Peder Eidsgaard, founder and partner of Harrison Eidsgaard, describe the design.
